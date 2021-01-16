 
 
Is It Time for a Republican Party of Concord? An Update

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)
Things are moving at warp speed. And still we seem to be falling behind what must be done.

For quite a few years now I have been advocating for a Revolution from the Center, a political revolution based on the principles of Concordian economics. Current events in Washington make this project rather urgent. Let us go over some key points.

Concordian economics
Concordian economics
(Image by Carmine Gorga)   Details   DMCA

Reality Circles Back to A New Revelation

The most dangerous effect of lying is that the liar will believe his lies.

Donald Trump is convinced that his incitement to violence in his speech at "Save America Rally" on January 6th was "totally appropriate." Therefore" he does not conceive that it was totally inappropriate. Therefore" he does not see that by any measure his incitement to violence was a major political blunder. Therefore... no one seems able to instill in him any sense of reality. Therefore" he does not concede that the election was won by the Biden-Harris team. Therefore" he cannot release the energy of his followers and ask them to devote their lives to new pursuits. Therefore" many other things, between and beyond.

This lie to himself explains why this man, while President of the United States, incited an insurrection against the Capitol-endangering the lives of his devoted friend Vice President Mike Pence, nasty Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and US Senators and Representatives, and their stuff, whether Democratic or Republican-as well as the lives of the Capitol security guards.

BTW, is not Mr. Pence entitled to put his case forth as an example of the extremes to which Donald Trump can go to serve his megalomania? I have never been a fan of Vice President Pence. But do you realize the extreme insouciance of Donald Trump? After sending his goons to kill at the prepared gallows, Donald Trump slaps on him the p-word for not serving his needs, but performing the duties he swore to observe while taking the oath of his office. The only word, even so lately earned, that has to be attached to Mike Pence is forever Patriot.

MAGA People, honest MAGA People will understand.

BTW, by inciting the mob to violence, Donald Trump put not only Capitol Police and our Elected officials and their staff in danger. He put members of the mob, many members of his devoted MAGA People in danger's way. A stampede does not recognize its own.

A Minor Lie

It is easy to unmask the content of this lie, a minor lie, after all, in the entire context of things.

If you read through the lines, Donald J. Trump believes not so much that his opponents were weak in denouncing violent street protesters, but that they actually encouraged protesters. Thus his conclusion: "They all" incite violence. What he did on January 6 is "normal."

This is a lie: There is no recorded evidence of any responsible Democratic leader openly inciting violence.

Carmine Gorga, Ph.D.

President, The Somist Institute, 87 Middle Street
Gloucester, MA USA 01930

Carmine Gorga, Ph.D.

Do Republican Senators realize that President Trump has lost his base? He has been declared a coward. A coward is not a leader.

The Senate must strip Donald Trump of his powers and forever bar him from public office BEFORE JANUARY 19.

We cannot do the serious of reconstruction of society that needs to be done if we are destracted by the antics and the dangers offered by Donald Trump.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 16, 2021 at 3:16:53 AM

Author 0
