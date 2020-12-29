 
 
Mr. Trump, You Have Some Esplaining to Do

Dear Mr. President:

Apart from specific accomplishments of your Administration, some fundamental questions remain in my mind. Not for my benefit, but for the benefit of your followers would you care to explain:

Why did you hire actors to applaud you when you came down the golden escalator?

Why did you say that Mexican immigrants are "drug dealers, criminals, rapists"?

Why did you fixate on The Wall?

What justification did you have to expect that Mexico would pay for The Wall?

Are you aware that the chant, "Lock her up," is not republican to the core?

Why did you ask Russia to find the famous 30,000 emails?

Why did you accept the 30,000 emails from Russia?

Why did you not report this event to the FBI?

Would you explain to your followers why these actions are not evident proofs of your collusion with Russia?

Why do you think that "America Alone" is a stronger country on the international scene?

Would you explain to your followers why do you believe that soldiers are "losers" and "suckers"?

Do you believe that, without American soldiers, Europe as well as America would still be free of Nazi and/or Communist dictators?

Or, do you believe that we Americans would be better off if ruled by Nazi and/or Communist dictators?

If followers of Mr. Trump had honest answers to these questions, we might have a better time unifying the country in the months and years ahead.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020 at 1:30:16 PM

