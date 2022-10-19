 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/19/22

Iranian Competitive Climber Refuses to Wear the Compulsory Scarf

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Message Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Elnaz Rekabi
Elnaz Rekabi
(Image by Bing)   Details   DMCA

Elnaz Rekabi who was participating in the competitive climber championship in South Korea, bravely refused to wear the compulsory head scarf against Iranian government's rules. The incident which had got international coverage was praised by Iranian women everywhere. However. Once she returned to Tehran's airport, she was prevented from meeting the large audience who had gathered to meet with her and was taken away in a minivan. Nevertheless, she received a nice, huge reception from her admirers who could see the minivan but not her.

The events in Iran are changing on a daily basis. During last few days the general strike in all colleges and universities has expanded significantly. Students go to schools but do not attend classes. While walking on the campus, they chant antigovernment slogans. The high school kids as well as girls as young as ten and twelve years old are doing the same thing. The security forces try periodically to stop them. However, they just cause more people to get angry and the number of participants keep on increasing.

Last week some of the oil workers started a strike. Since then, many more oil workers have joined them in other cities in refineries and oil fields.

Meanwhile the security forces kill a few young people around the country on a daily basis. The total of dead and wounded is not known. Government forces look tired and demoralized. The data on these topics are simply not available.

The Iranian dictator Ayatollah Khamenei is appearing frequently on national T.V doing his best to turn the events to where they were one months ago. However, he is only adding fuel to the fire as he has become an additional irritating factor, causing people to become more militant and feistier. People have not started any armed struggle. They do not want to give the excuse to the government to start a massacre. However, old fashion sling shots are becoming more popular. Marble shooting has become a different type of sport these days.

Since Iran sold many drones to Russia to be used in the war in Ukraine, all negotiation with U.S and European countries are dead. There is not going to be a JCPOA agreement.

Since the internet and cell phones connections are blocked, our contact with family members is cut off, and the news are barely leaking out.

Rate It | View Ratings

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran .I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

Why 27 People a Day Die From Air Pollution in Tehran

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 7 fans, 87 articles, 157 quicklinks, 847 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Getting Ready for 43 years

The dictators of Iran including the Ayatollah Khomeini have been getting ready for a day like today for 43 tears. They just never dreamed that they would have to fight with women, students and children.

These new groups of freedom fighters are just different. They are fierce fighters, and they know that the current government is too corrupt and too incompetent to provide them with any future.

Also, wearing those medieval clothes during summer in Tehran is just too much to ask.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022 at 2:30:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend