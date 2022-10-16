Iran's Notorious Evin Political Prison on Fire



Evin Political Prison on Fire

Sometime yesterday afternoon The Evin Political Prison, which is a city within the city was put on fire. There were sounds of sirens, machine gun fire and mortars.

Currently, the prison is packed with new prisoners. The condition within the prison is appalling. The place is terribly overcrowded, an eight by twelve feet cell is holding 25 people.

The security system of the place is well known, but last night hundreds of additional troops on large motorcycles were on their way to the prison.

Video clips showed a huge fire in the damn place, families of prisoners who had gathered in front of the prison were dispersed by newly developed horrible tear gas. The new versions of the gas cause severe nausea and can be deadly. All the roads to the prison were blocked by Tehran's population, trying to block the armed security forces from getting to the prison.

The sound of explosions and the noise of all cars blowing their horn next to the scary prison was a tariffing site.

The prison was built about 50 years ago and was expanded in 1980 to hold all antigovernment revolutionaries. Thousands and thousands of people have been tortured, murdered and disappeared in the damn place.

Even the threat of being taken to Evin Prison causes fears in most courageous person's heart. There are thousands of films, books and interviews about people who have experienced being there.

Recently, because of the uprisings in Iran all prisons are overpopulated than before.

The official news about casualties is 4 dead and some wounded. These numbers do not explain how a controlled place like that prison can catch on fire and why there was a need for machine guns and mortars to put out the fire. There is no accurate statement of any kind from the government and thousands of families are deprived of any kind of news about their kids in that place.