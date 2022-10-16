 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/16/22

Iran's Notorious Evin Political Prison on Fire

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   2 comments
Message Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Evin Political Prison on Fire
Evin Political Prison on Fire
(Image by Bing)   Details   DMCA

Sometime yesterday afternoon The Evin Political Prison, which is a city within the city was put on fire. There were sounds of sirens, machine gun fire and mortars.

Currently, the prison is packed with new prisoners. The condition within the prison is appalling. The place is terribly overcrowded, an eight by twelve feet cell is holding 25 people.

The security system of the place is well known, but last night hundreds of additional troops on large motorcycles were on their way to the prison.

Video clips showed a huge fire in the damn place, families of prisoners who had gathered in front of the prison were dispersed by newly developed horrible tear gas. The new versions of the gas cause severe nausea and can be deadly. All the roads to the prison were blocked by Tehran's population, trying to block the armed security forces from getting to the prison.

The sound of explosions and the noise of all cars blowing their horn next to the scary prison was a tariffing site.

The prison was built about 50 years ago and was expanded in 1980 to hold all antigovernment revolutionaries. Thousands and thousands of people have been tortured, murdered and disappeared in the damn place.

Even the threat of being taken to Evin Prison causes fears in most courageous person's heart. There are thousands of films, books and interviews about people who have experienced being there.

Recently, because of the uprisings in Iran all prisons are overpopulated than before.

The official news about casualties is 4 dead and some wounded. These numbers do not explain how a controlled place like that prison can catch on fire and why there was a need for machine guns and mortars to put out the fire. There is no accurate statement of any kind from the government and thousands of families are deprived of any kind of news about their kids in that place.

Rate It | View Ratings

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran .I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

Why 27 People a Day Die From Air Pollution in Tehran

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 7 fans, 87 articles, 157 quicklinks, 846 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The Place of Torture

The damn prison was built in a valley in northern part of Tehran by the mountains about 50 years ago. During the Shah's regime we knew that it was a terrible place, but we found out about how bad the place was after the revolution of 1979.

We hoped that they would demolish the place, but the ayatollah Khomeini's murderers expanded the horrible place. Since then, there has been so many eyewitness accounts of atrocities at that prison that there is no doubt that it is hell on earth.

A group of hackers got into their computer system a couple of years ago, and we saw some of the mistreatments of prisoners.

The stories are so bad that I just cannot get myself to write them down.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 2:25:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Mary Elizabeth

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 27, 2020), 3 fans, 228 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Here is one report about the fire, IB Times. This account claims fires were set in a sewing area where prison uniforms are made.

Some prisoners have been able to contact thwir families, but other cannot

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 at 7:56:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend