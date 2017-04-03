Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Interview with David Cobb, Part 2: Greener on the Other Side

By Joan Brunwasser
David Cobb
(Image by Anne C. Savage)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Welcome back for the conclusion of my interview* with David Cobb, 2004 Green Party presidential candidate, campaign manager for Jill Stein's Green Party 2016 presidential candidacy and co-founder of Move to Amend.

Joan Brunwasser: Welcome back to OpEdNews, David. Before the break, we were speaking of abolishing corporate personhood. Tell us about Move to Amend, please. What is it and how does it work?

DC: It is "quite a list." And these are actually majoritarian policy proposals. We could actually implement these policies and live in a peaceful, just, democratic and ecologically sustainable world if people joined the Green Party and voted for Green Party candidates.

I am proud of my role as a co-founder of Move To Amend, which began with about a dozen people in a living room in Fall of 2009 talking about the Citizens United vs. FEC decision which was pending in the Supreme Court. We knew the Roberts Court would issue a bad decision, and decided that we should be ready to launch a call to amend the Constitution to abolish in its entirety the illegitimate, court-created doctrines of corporate constitutional rights (aka as "corporate personhood") and money as speech. These two doctrines are lynch pins for how the CEOs of transnational corporations are no longer merely exercising power-- they are ruling over us.

Corporate constitutional rights allow corporate attorneys to march into court to oppose democratically enacted laws. Laws designed to protect the environment, worker safety, public health-- are routinely overturned on the basis of this concept.

Money as speech has gutted the ability to pass meaningful campaign finance laws, turning our elections into auctions.

The point is that these concepts are not merely legal technicalities, they are fundamental to how the ruling elite have stolen our right to self-government. And what pisses me off as a lawyer is that they use the legal system to legitimize the theft. Literally, most of the harm, abuse and oppression in the U.S. today is completely "legal."

I want to be clear that I am no longer on the Board of Directors or on staff with Move To Amend, although I remain am a vocal and public supporter of the organization, and also of the "We the People" Amendment they promote.

JB: I met you in late February at the election integrity conference in Philadelphia that Jill Stein organized. You gave some rousing speeches and a great workshop. I was enthused.

Many readers don't really get why Stein made such a big deal about demanding a recount in a few of the states. It's not like she was a close contender. And it didn't substantially change the "official" vote count. Some people are convinced that she must be pocketing all that money she raised. What's the real story? Tell us about this Thanksgiving weekend miracle.

DC: The Recount efforts in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin were for one reason and one reason only -- to ensure the integrity of the purported election result. And to be clear-- we have no way of knowing who actually won the 2016 election, because we never actually got a hand recount of the ballots.

To give you a sense of the scope of the problem, some voting machines used in Wisconsin were literally banned in California after they were shown to be highly vulnerable to hacking and malicious programming due to lacking security features. In Jill's own words:

"After a divisive and painful presidential race, reported hacks into voter and party databases and individual email accounts are causing many American to wonder if our election results are reliable. These concerns need to be investigated before the 2016 presidential election is certified. We deserve elections we can trust." - Dr. Jill Stein.

And Jill will not receive any of the surplus funds. In fact, we are going to allow the donors themselves to determine how to allocate surplus money. To my knowledge, no other campaign in the history of campaigns-- Recounts or General Election-- has done this. It is described in detail on our website here.

As part of our commitment to transparency around recount fundraising and budgeting, the Recount 2016 team has prepared a recount budget update detailing expenses (current as of 2/20/17).

Joan Brunwasser is a co-founder of Citizens for Election Reform (CER) which since 2005 existed for the sole purpose of raising the public awareness of the critical need for election reform. Our goal: to restore fair, accurate, transparent, secure elections where votes are cast in private and counted in public. Because the problems with electronic (computerized) voting systems include a lack of (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

