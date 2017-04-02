Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 3 Share on Facebook 4 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1
(9 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   4 comments, 5 series
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Greener on the Other Side: Interview with David Cobb

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joan Brunwasser     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/2/17

Become a Fan
  (86 fans)


the four pillars of Green Party
(Image by Green Party website)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -
our readers may not be familiar with you or the Green Party. Before we jump in, let's get some background out of the way. In the '80s, you were an active member of the Democratic Party. What caused your subsequent break with the Dems?

David Cobb: I was born in rural poverty in Texas, and worked as a shrimper, construction worker and in food service putting myself through college. I share that to underscore that my analysis around economic injustice is a result of lived experience. But I had to work hard to unlearn what society taught me about race, gender and sexual orientation.

- Advertisement -

I got my start in electoral politics working on Jesse Jackson's campaigns in '84 and '88, and Jerry Brown's in '92. Those experiences taught me that the Democratic Party presidential primary is where progressive politics goes to die. Because all the energy, enthusiasm and money is ultimately absorbed into the Wall Street funded and corporate controlled Democratic Party machine.

As I studied history, I realized that all systemic, transformational change was always spearheaded by alternative political parties-- the abolition of slavery, women getting the right to vote, the creation of the Social Security, pure food and drug laws, ending child labor, the 40 hour work week, the direct election of the US Senate. I realized that if we were going to make systemic change, it would only come if we built an alternative political party.

Which is to say, my Green Party membership is based on cold, calculated analysis about what I think it will take to WIN. With respect, I think it is naive for progressives to stay in the Democratic Party where they are barely tolerated. As Albert Einstein put it: "Doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results is the definition of insanity."

JB: Let's go back to your claim about change being fueled by alternative political parties. I'll bet that most of our readers, including me, did not know that. It's a far cry from the "spoiler" argument often levied against third parties. Tell us more; time for a little history lesson.

- Advertisement -

DC: The Green Party understands how power operates and the critical role that serious, credible electoral campaigns have always played. Systemic change requires both social movements and campaigns for elected office.

The movements already exist--Black Lives Matter, Occupy Wall Street, the climate justice movement, Standing Rock, Move To Amend, the Fight for $15, the push for universal healthcare, the call to end the school-to-prison pipeline, and many more. Every day, these movements are larger, stronger and better organized.

But social movements alone are not enough, they must be accompanied by an electoral expression at the ballot box in order to codify their demands into law. In the mid-1800s, the Liberty Party , Free Soil Party and the newly formed Republican Party brought an anti-slavery agenda to the ballot box. Later, the Equal Rights Party and Socialist Party of America championed women's suffrage. In the late 19th and early 20th century, the SocialistParty and progressive parties like the People's Party, the 1912 Progressive / Bull Moose Party (led by Teddy Roosevelt) and the 1924 Progressive Party(led by Fighting Bob LaFollette), advanced a range of causes, among them Social Security, unemployment insurance, worker's compensation, food and drug regulations, the 8-hour workday, ending child labor and the direct election of U.S. senators.

The very fabric of what we consider the bare minimum for a just and compassionate society was woven thread by thread, issue by issue, campaign by campaign by alternative political parties. So if we want to win a new world, we must have the courage of those earlier movements.

JB: Hmmm; you've given me lots to chew on. How does the Green Party fit within that historical context? Which issues has the Green Party been pushing and how would we know? The corporate media has continually either ignored, minimized or distorted your positions.

DC: The corporate media ignores the Green Party because we represent an unapologetic, principled challenge to the corporate -controlled Democratic Party. When they are forced to cover us, they attempt to marginalize us. But we continue to grow, and are getting larger, stronger and better organized every election cycle. Here are some concrete examples of the Green Party advocating for transformational policy...


the four pillars of Green Party
(Image by Green Party website)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The Green Party has been a champion of same-sex marriage, and it was part of our Platform in 1996. In 2004, Green Party Mayor Jason West used his office to marry same sex couples. When the state instructed him to stop, he refused and continued to marry people and was arrested for his principled conduct as an elected official .

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.opednews.com/author/author79.html

Joan Brunwasser is a co-founder of Citizens for Election Reform (CER) which since 2005 existed for the sole purpose of raising the public awareness of the critical need for election reform. Our goal: to restore fair, accurate, transparent, secure elections where votes are cast in private and counted in public. Because the problems with electronic (computerized) voting systems include a lack of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
Series: "Activism"

Interview with David Cobb, Part 2: Greener on the Other Side (Article) (# of views) 04/03/2017
Longtime Activist Reflects on Women's March, Boston (Article) (# of views) 03/03/2017
Single-Payer Surge - Really?! (Article) (# of views) 03/01/2017
View All 170 Articles in "Activism"
Total Views for the Series: 272419   

Series: "Empowerment"

Longtime Activist Reflects on Women's March, Boston (Article) (# of views) 03/03/2017
#ShePersisted Goes Viral! (Article) (# of views) 02/15/2017
Pink Power: Sister March, Norfolk, VA (Article) (# of views) 02/12/2017
View All 49 Articles in "Empowerment"
Total Views for the Series: 60429   

Series: "grassroots"

Interview with David Cobb, Part 2: Greener on the Other Side (Article) (# of views) 04/03/2017
Longtime Activist Reflects on Women's March, Boston (Article) (# of views) 03/03/2017
Single-Payer Surge - Really?! (Article) (# of views) 03/01/2017
View All 56 Articles in "grassroots"
Total Views for the Series: 93118   

Other Series: View All 9 Articles in "Jill Stein"

Other Series: View All 15 Articles in "Progressives"

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Interview with Dr. Margaret Flowers, Arrested Tuesday at Senate Roundtable on Health Care

Renowned Stanford Psychologist Carol Dweck on "Mindset: The New Psychology of Success"

Howard Zinn on "The People Speak," the Supreme Court and Haiti

Snopes confirms danger of Straight Ticket Voting (STV)

Fed Up With Corporate Tax Dodgers? Check Out PayUpNow.org!

Literary Agent Shares Trade Secrets With New Writers

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Alexander Kershaw

Become a Fan
Author 500827

(Member since Nov 25, 2014), 2 fans, 78 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Whatever your perspective a vote for a third or fourth party that represents that perspective is not a wasted vote. It is the most effective way to move the major parties in that direction. George Wallace was able to move both parties but especially the Republicans in a racist exclusionary direction. Ross Perot moved both parties to embrace the idea of a balanced budget.

Most tellingly, the platforms in 1924 of the Socialists and the Progressives looked more like the programs of the New Deal than the platform on which FDR ran and won in !932.

I was blessed to be guided by a wise old man in my youth who 60 years ago told me not to listen to what politicians say but watch what they do. In my first election in 1964 I voted for the Socialist Workers' candidate. My radical friends in Berkeley castigated me for wasting my vote because Goldwater was promising to pave over Vietnam. My response was, "I hear him and I see what LBJ is doing. What is the difference?" I have not voted for a Dem or Rep for president since and I avoid the debates as much as is possible as a waste of time.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 10:42:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 40 fans, 49 articles, 2014 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Third parties in the past have leveraged the popularity of their positions into becoming major parties. Granted that the task in the era of mass media and mass disinformation makes it daunting, creating critical mass support is a function of messaging voters in terms they understand and are galvanized by. This requires organization and focus. Though I've voted Green for twenty years now, I see little evidence of either in the campaigning by the Green Party at the national and local levels. This is tragic on many levels but mostly that as a true force for dramatic reform, the Green Party has been marginalized and crippled. Nothing less than the survival of the country is at stake. Hope David Cobb and the other movers and shakers can get some good advice and enter the real world of politics. Cobb seems to have a grasp on what's needed: "But social movements alone are not enough, they must be accompanied by an electoral expression at the ballot box in order to codify their demands into law." But he hasn't got a clue how to get people to vote Green.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 11:06:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
EyeOfTheStorm

Become a Fan
Author 70364
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Aug 20, 2011), 15 fans, 4 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1755 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

Green can win if it reverts to "natural law". We are in criminal mode now, totally corrupted, criminality has no basis that will resonate with the people. Green's platform is not worthy of winning actually, because by its own rules, it is not enforceable on its candidates. There must be integrity before anyone will take the initiative. Someone must illustrate and demonstrate truth, not power. The back and forth of the two party system renders the system paralyzed and therefore ungovernable.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 12:03:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Cole Epstein

Become a Fan
Author 52645

(Member since Aug 24, 2010), 3 fans, 322 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"Build it?" Where does the build it come from?

If you think the GOPers will vault to the Build it, think again

The numbers will have to come from the disenchanted Demo side.

those who are sitting on the sidelines are not going to get up.


Net result of the ":build up" will be two minor parties and a very

major GOP on the other.


Not only that --but what would be left of the Demo would be

the more right leaning Demo-pugs.


And as the writer would note her move to the Greens at a 2%

level has not moved the Greens to 3% in 20 years.


The Greens have to move into the Demo party--take it over!

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 5:29:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 