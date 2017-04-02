- Advertisement -

David Cobb: I was born in rural poverty in Texas, and worked as a shrimper, construction worker and in food service putting myself through college. I share that to underscore that my analysis around economic injustice is a result of lived experience. But I had to work hard to unlearn what society taught me about race, gender and sexual orientation.

I got my start in electoral politics working on Jesse Jackson's campaigns in '84 and '88, and Jerry Brown's in '92. Those experiences taught me that the Democratic Party presidential primary is where progressive politics goes to die. Because all the energy, enthusiasm and money is ultimately absorbed into the Wall Street funded and corporate controlled Democratic Party machine.

As I studied history, I realized that all systemic, transformational change was always spearheaded by alternative political parties-- the abolition of slavery, women getting the right to vote, the creation of the Social Security, pure food and drug laws, ending child labor, the 40 hour work week, the direct election of the US Senate. I realized that if we were going to make systemic change, it would only come if we built an alternative political party.

Which is to say, my Green Party membership is based on cold, calculated analysis about what I think it will take to WIN. With respect, I think it is naive for progressives to stay in the Democratic Party where they are barely tolerated. As Albert Einstein put it: "Doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results is the definition of insanity."

JB: Let's go back to your claim about change being fueled by alternative political parties. I'll bet that most of our readers, including me, did not know that. It's a far cry from the "spoiler" argument often levied against third parties. Tell us more; time for a little history lesson.

DC: The Green Party understands how power operates and the critical role that serious, credible electoral campaigns have always played. Systemic change requires both social movements and campaigns for elected office.

The movements already exist--Black Lives Matter, Occupy Wall Street, the climate justice movement, Standing Rock, Move To Amend, the Fight for $15, the push for universal healthcare, the call to end the school-to-prison pipeline, and many more. Every day, these movements are larger, stronger and better organized.

But social movements alone are not enough, they must be accompanied by an electoral expression at the ballot box in order to codify their demands into law. In the mid-1800s, the Liberty Party , Free Soil Party and the newly formed Republican Party brought an anti-slavery agenda to the ballot box. Later, the Equal Rights Party and Socialist Party of America championed women's suffrage. In the late 19th and early 20th century, the SocialistParty and progressive parties like the People's Party, the 1912 Progressive / Bull Moose Party (led by Teddy Roosevelt) and the 1924 Progressive Party(led by Fighting Bob LaFollette), advanced a range of causes, among them Social Security, unemployment insurance, worker's compensation, food and drug regulations, the 8-hour workday, ending child labor and the direct election of U.S. senators.

The very fabric of what we consider the bare minimum for a just and compassionate society was woven thread by thread, issue by issue, campaign by campaign by alternative political parties. So if we want to win a new world, we must have the courage of those earlier movements.

JB: Hmmm; you've given me lots to chew on. How does the Green Party fit within that historical context? Which issues has the Green Party been pushing and how would we know? The corporate media has continually either ignored, minimized or distorted your positions.

DC: The corporate media ignores the Green Party because we represent an unapologetic, principled challenge to the corporate -controlled Democratic Party. When they are forced to cover us, they attempt to marginalize us. But we continue to grow, and are getting larger, stronger and better organized every election cycle. Here are some concrete examples of the Green Party advocating for transformational policy...

The Green Party has been a champion of same-sex marriage, and it was part of our Platform in 1996. In 2004, Green Party Mayor Jason West used his office to marry same sex couples. When the state instructed him to stop, he refused and continued to marry people and was arrested for his principled conduct as an elected official .

