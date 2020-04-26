 
 
International Lawyer Dr. Boyle's Testimony Must be Used to Back Away from Bio Warfare by 193 Heads of State

By
A recent interview with bioweapons expert Dr. Francis Boyle, published by GreatGameIndia and conducted by Geopolitics & Empire, has been exploding across the world the past few days as the truth is emerging on the origins of the coronavirus bioweapon.

Francis Boyle is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He drafted the U.S. domestic-implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush. My article URL is

Dr. Francis Boyle: Harvard Law School magna cum laude in International Law, now professor of International Law at the University of Illinois.

Please take the time to read what he wrote. There is no question that what he describes is at the evidentiary heart of why the UN must establish a Secretary General's Pandemic Board of Inquiry.

If you follow it meticulously and read it aloud, to make it clearer and thoroughly comprehensible, it will clarify the precise origins of this pandemic.

Add in the actions of Harvard professor Lieber as described further into my article, at the bottom, and you see even more the reason for these people to have to testify in some serious court, very very soon, I believe, perhaps in the International Court of Justice, perhaps in the recently filed cases in which the Attorneys General of Missouri and Mississippi are suing China, but ultimately in the Secretary General's Pandemic Board of Inquiry, as I have delineated in my article, Chapter III, at the bottom of this page.

When I wrote that the other professor from New Jersey was "slightly overpowered" by Boyle's argument, I meant that as an understatement by far.

On one hand you have a Harvard-trained international lawyer, still a professor of international law at the University of Illinois, with his accomplishments in stopping biological warfare law vs. a Rutgers chemist who is deeply involved in making such weapons at a BSL-3 laboratory.

Peremptorily, who would you say would be the most credible?

Please take the time to read what Dr. Boyle said in an important interview:

Here is the full transcript of his interview, which is now about one month old, on coronavirus.

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Stephen Fox

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 26, 2020 at 3:32:06 AM

