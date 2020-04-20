Towards A UN Pandemic Board of Inquiry: Francis Boyle, International Law Prof Who Wrote USA1989 Biological Warfare Law



Professor Francis Boyle: Update on Coronavirus

If UN Secretary General Guterres needs one reason to convene a Pandemic Board of Inquiry focusing on legal ramifications, not medical, this article's topics would just scratch the surface of what must be considered in the strict legal sense, at the highest level of international courts, so that the truth may emerge, however painfully.

Economies all over the world have collapsed because of this "predictable accident" of biowarfare-let's put an end to this infernal waste of money for all time and stop all of the lunatics playing in their laboratories about how to kill more people in less time. "Predictable accidents"? All of this must come to a definite final end.

I have for some time been intrigued by a comment made in several people's interviews with Francis A. Boyle, professor of International Law at the University of Illinois Law School. He said that the pandemic might have been the "result of a predictable accident." Immediately, I was impelled to explore this concept and the brains behind it.

Most importantly in today's world, Dr. Boyle drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.

When you examine the background of an important person, you have to look at the track record. ABCDEF is followed by GHIJFK, but if something is missing in the background or jumps out at you as unacceptable, then the next steps or the future itself, could be flawed and most probably, not what you expected.

First of all, part of Francis Boyle's Biography:

Boyle received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Chicago in 1971, went on to Harvard Law School graduating in 1976 magna cum laude, and more at Harvard, a Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science from Harvard University in 1983. He briefly practiced tax law.

Boyle served as counsel to Bosnia and Herzegovina and to the Provisional Government of the Palestinian Authority. He was involved in developing the indictment against Slobodan Miloseviæ for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Over his career, he has represented national and international bodies including the Blackfoot Nation (Canada), the Nation of Hawaii, and the Lakota.

In 2007 he delivered the Bertrand Russell peace lectures. He has advised numerous international bodies in the areas of human rights, war crimes and genocide, nuclear policy, and bio-warfare. From 1991-92, Boyle served as Legal Advisor to the Palestinian Delegation to the Middle East Peace Negotiations.

From Great Game India Journal on Geopolitics and International Relations:

Dr. Boyle often discusses the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China and the Biosafety Level 4 laboratory from which he believes the infectious disease escaped. He believes the virus is potentially lethal and an offensive biological warfare weapon or dual-use biowarfare weapons agent genetically modified with gain of function properties, which is why the Chinese government originally tried to cover it up and is now taking drastic measures to contain it. The Wuhan BSL-4 lab is also a specially designated World Health Organization research lab and Dr. Boyle contends that the WHO knows full well what is occurring. Dr. Boyle also touches upon GreatGameIndia's exclusive report Coronavirus Bioweapon, where we reported in detail how Chinese Biowarfare agents working at the Canadian lab in Winnipeg were involved in the smuggling of Coronavirus to Wuhan's lab from where it is believed to have been leaked. Dr. Boyle's position is in stark contrast to the mainstream media's narrative of the virus being originated from the seafood market, which is increasingly being questioned by many experts. Recently, American Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas also dismantled the mainstream media's claim on Thursday that pinned the coronavirus outbreak on a market selling dead and live animals.

