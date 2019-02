- Advertisement - International Criminal Court Judge Quits After US Threats John Bolton is like a vicious dog untethered. Finding out how people like Bolton get inserted into major positions of power is central to understanding how the U.S. has become a global force of oppression. https://alethonews.com/2019/01/30/international-court-judge-resigns-citing-shocking-interference-from-above-the-law-us/

- Advertisement -

opednews.com



Bill Willers is emeritus professor of biology, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Bill Willers Social Media Pages:

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

,

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)