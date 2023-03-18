 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/18/23

International Criminal Court: Sauce for the Goose ...

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

International Criminal Court logo.svg.
International Criminal Court logo.svg.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)   Details   Source   DMCA
I think it's justified," US president Joe Biden said of news that the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Russian president Vladimir Putin and "children's rights commissioner" Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova over their actions in Ukraine. "[The ICC's jurisdiction is] not recognized internationally by us, either. But I think it makes a very strong point."

Here's the thing about the ICC's jurisdiction: It extends to crimes committed in countries which recognize that jurisdiction, even when the alleged criminals aren't from those countries.

Consider an American visiting, say, Paris, who's accused of a murder there. Just because he's an American, it doesn't follow that the French courts have no jurisdiction to have him arrested and tried -- whether the US regime "recognizes" that jurisdiction or not.

Joe Biden wants to have it both ways on that "very strong point."

His administration opposes ICC investigations into alleged Israeli crimes in Palestine because, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken points out, "Israel is not a party to the ICC and has not consented to the Court's jurisdiction." But the state of Palestine -- where the alleged crimes occurred -- is an ICC jurisdiction area, bringing Israelis who commit crimes there under its purview.

Nor does it seem likely that he'll reverse the Trump administration's denial of ICC jurisdiction over alleged US war crimes in ICC member states such as Afghanistan.

Interestingly, Ukraine isn't an ICC member state. It just selectively "accepts ICC jurisdiction" in certain matters. Read: Matters concerning alleged crimes by regimes with which it's at odds. Let a Ukrainian politician come under ICC scrutiny and such "acceptance" will likely pull a screeching 180-degree turn.

In practice, the ICC seems interested in investigating and prosecuting war crimes wherever it's allowed to. Which means: Wherever the US and EU regimes like it, or at least don't mind too much.

Vladimir Putin no doubt has a lot to answer for, but he's not alone.

As a US Senator and vice-president, Biden supported the US war in Afghanistan, and as president arguably approved war crimes there even as he oversaw the US exit from the conflict. Throwing himself -- not to mention several of his predecessors -- on the mercy of the court would make, in Biden's own words, a "very strong point."

If he's serious about making such points, he should ask the US Senate to ratify the Rome Statute, placing himself under the court's jurisdiction as well.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend