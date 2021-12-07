 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Intel Heads Should Roll for Predictable Afghanistan 2021 Errors

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 13208
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

NO EMBEDS, NO HUMAN ASSETS TO FIND OUT ONSITE COLOSSAL AFGHANISTAN ERROR; INTEL HEADS FROM TOP SHOULD ROLL

By Robert Weiner and Adjanni Ramos

The year 2021 is now marked in history as the year the US finally pulled its troops from Afghanistan. While the decision to leave was fine, the shadow left behind includes the unexpected and quick and total takeover by the Taliban, plus outrageous discrimination against women.

As good as the decision by the Biden administration to leave Afghanistan after 20 years was, how is it possible our intelligence failed our military leaders the way it did? Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley insisted the intelligence was solid on a "collapse" that "ranged from weeks... to years." However, it turned out to be just days. Everyone now knows the intelligence failed while the world watched. How did the president and military leaders not know the Taliban would bribe and threaten their way to power, starting months earlier in all the individual provinces?

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said, "The Taliban was running the table throughout Afghanistan, that the prospect of them continuing to run the table by coming into Kabul was a significant probability that should have been planned for." Even Adam Schiff, House intelligence chair, was wrong when on Aug. 23 he asserted, "The intelligence community has always been very sober about our capacity to detect and deter a terrorism threat from within Afghanistan."

US intelligence should have been able to easily deduce Zamadi Ahmari's car was not carrying bombs before drone strikes killed him and everyone around him. At the very least it should have given our military real-time information on the agreed-to cave state of the Afghan military. It has only failed us, as also happened with 9/11, and with no WMDs in Iraq. The fact is, our intelligence reputation has been decimated on the world stage, and our allies cannot count on it.

Employing no embeds, no human assets, in the provinces onsite to know about and understand the agreements for the caves with almost no shots fired, even finally in Kabul and in the president's offices, were colossal errors in judgment, and intel heads from the top should roll.

It is disingenuous that Milley, a Trump holdover, would assert that US intelligence never expected such a quick disintegration of the Afghan government. He insisted "the time frame of a rapid collapse, that was widely estimated... ranged from weeks to months, and even years, following our departure." At the congressional hearing on Sept. 28, General Kenneth McKenzie admitted to Rep. Don Bacon (R-Nebraska), "I did not see it coming as fast as it did. I thought that it would be a matter of into the fall or into the winter. I did not see it happen in 11 days in August."

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the current Afghanistan prime minister and Taliban co-founder, Adul Ghani Baradar, and did a photo-op with him on Feb. 20 of last year. In the Joint Declaration between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the United States of America, we agreed for the Taliban to begin peace talks with the Afghan government and for the US to compel the "unity of the country, and promote social and economic advancements and the rights of citizens," and to completely pull out of Afghanistan by May 1, 2021. The Taliban then bribed every provincial and local government to not attack them when they took over and attacked or threatened any province that disagreed. We announced our date, so the Taliban set the process in motion. When the date was changed to August, the process was already underway and the Taliban takeover was already inevitable.

With no embeds or spies in the provinces, US intelligence did not know that the province of Kandahar - where officers were told not to shoot the incoming Taliban - would cave without a bullet. They did not realize this pattern was true everywhere.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin admitted during the Sept. 28 hearing that, "The fact that the Afghan army that we and our partners trained simply melted away, in many cases without firing a shot, took us all by surprise," and the U.S. did not anticipate "the snowball effect caused by the deals that the Taliban commanders struck with local leaders." How did we not have people on the ground who would have been talking to any of the provinces, at which point we would have found out about that one and the others sooner? Did we not have anyone on the ground who wouldn't have miscalculated the entrance to Kabul, and would have known that it was going to be two days, not two weeks or months?

When Milley said no one expected it to disintegrate in 11 days, and others repeated it - including Secretary of State Antony Blinken - whom are they kidding? If we did not know, it's only because we did not know what the entire Taliban and every province in Afghanistan knew, that the deal was done. After the Doha Agreement of Feb. 29, 2020, the Taliban began boasting their advantage over negotiations and offering bribes to officers who surrendered their weapons, as military morale slowly diminished.

A retired, twenty-year veteran of the CIA told us he was shocked that we blew it and did not have human personnel to be embedded in the provinces and give us intel, the same way that we blew the WMDs in Iraq.

This is not our first major intelligence failure, both in this and previous years. On Aug. 29--amid the evacuation from Kabul and days after a suicide bomber killed 13 Americans--the US launched a drone strike on Zamadi Ahmari's car. Ahmari was a humanitarian, whose water-filled jugs were confused for explosives on the way to Kabul. This intelligence failure would be less disastrous if the blast, from the twenty-pound Hellfire missile that killed Ahmari, had not also killed two adults and seven nearby children.

In the months leading up to 9/11 the Bush administration was given several memos by the intelligence community that al Qaeda would infiltrate and attack the US using high explosives, which resulted in a Presidential Daily Brief titled "UBL (Usama Bin Laden) Threats Are Real." Years before, Saddam Hussein held up a foot of documentation, showed it to the UN, and said Iraq had gotten rid of all WMDs, and no one wanted to believe him. So our intelligence has egregious errors and has for decades.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 