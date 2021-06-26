 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Infrastructure Spending: The Gap between Necessity and Feasibility

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 500573
Message Arshad M Khan

In the effort to ease passage of an infrastructure bill, President Joe Biden has been meeting with a bipartisan group of legislators. A deal paring down spending as demanded by Republicans has been sent to the House. But, as they say, there's many a slip betwixt cup and lip.


Unlike a parliamentary system, a bill will have to be introduced by a representative for the House to consider it. Thus the president's bill can be considered advisory but with the proviso that Republicans have agreed to it. Democrats in congress want more spending on infrastructure. Thus there is a reconciliation bill and many will not vote for the Biden bill if it is introduced without being in tandem with the higher-spending reconciliation bill.


Much short of the $2.25 trillion plan the president unveiled in March, the plan proposes $1.2 trillion in spending over eight years, of which $579 billion will be new. The hard infrastructure part of the plan includes $109 billion for roads and bridges, $66 billion for rail, $49 billion for public transit, $25 billion for airports, and $16 billion for waterways and ports; another $55 billion goes towards water infrastructure, $73 billion for power structure, and $65 billion towards the broad-based system with the intention of making high-speed internet available eventually to every American.


That the $1.2 trillion drill is substantially lower than the expectations of Democrats is clearly evident by Senator Bernie Sanders' $6 trillion plan. At the same time, the senate is evenly divided 50-50 and 60 votes are needed to make the passage of a bill filibuster proof, making such a plan infeasible.


As noted earlier, the president's plan allocates $109 billion over eight years for roads and bridges. In contrast, the American Society of Civil Engineers in a March 2021 report advocated expenditures of $22.7 billion annually for bridges alone. Over eight years that figure totals $181.6 billion, substantially greater than the $109 billion for the president's plan for bridges and roads.


The ASCE report also carries a warning: At the current rate of investment in bridge repair, it will take 50 years or until 2071 to finish currently necessary repairs. In the meantime, there will have been additional deterioration, which "will become overwhelming."


Biden's original plan labeled the American Jobs Plan also called for $400 billion in spending for elderly and disabled care. It expanded access to long-term care under Medicaid and increased the wages of caregivers. As Republicans are unlikely to accept elderly care as a stand-alone bill, the connection with hard infrastructure is only political.


They say the measure of a society is how it treats the weakest -- the children and the elderly. On those grounds Biden deserves an accolade. But then where are the families of the elderly? Or are the demands of our modern society such that people cannot look after their own flesh and blood when they need them most?


 

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 