 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

In the Olympics, Age is No Excuse for Cheating

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

By Robert Weiner and Lexi Meola

As the Paris 2024 Olympics swiftly approach, there are many questions surrounding Russia and whether or not their athletes should be trusted to compete without the influence of drugs.

At the Beijing 2022 Olympics, it looked like then 15-year-old Kamila Valieva had led Russia's figure skating team to gold with Valieva being the first woman to land a quadruple jump in the Olympics. However, after her performance the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), announced that something had come back abnormal in Valieva's drug test taken over 1 month prior.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) announced that it received Valieva's drug test and she had tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication banned in and out of competition by the WADA. In response, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) postponed the figure team's medal ceremony and the RUSADA suspended Valieva meaning she could no longer compete in any more events.

However, one day later the RUSADA canceled Valieva's suspension sparking outrage from the IOC and other competitors questioning why the quick change of opinion. The Court of Arbitration for Sport days later decided to also allow Valieva to continue to compete.

Just recently, RUSADA found that Valieva bore "no fault or negligence" since she was a minor at the time of the incident. According to WADA, "The tribunal found that although the athlete had committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation, she bore 'no fault or negligence' for it. As such, the tribunal imposed no sanction except for the disqualification of her results on the date of the sample collection."

The only consequence for Valieva would be be disqualified and stripped of the title she had won at the Russian Championships in Saint Petersburg on December 25, 2021. The blame for her testing positive was put upon her parents and coach and not Valieva herself.

Willie Banks was elected in September of 2019 to be the USA Track and Field representative to the World Athletics, formerly known as IAAF. Banks told us in December this year, at the USA Track and Field Annual Meeting, that he proudly voted against allowing the reinstatement of the Russian Federation into World Athletics and told us that Russia still must not be reinstated.

Banks is not the only person with these sentiments, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky echoed these thoughts to the IOC. In December, Zelensky requested for all Russian athletes to have "no place" at the 2024 Olympics. However, the IOC decided that "no athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport". The Olympics have ruled that these athletes, if they test clean in advance, will not be "Russian" athletes but international "Olympic" athletes. As long as Russia is in denial, the nation will continue to be an outcast.

Valieva was 15 years old at the time of this incident, meaning she was considered a minor; however, the Olympic clean competition rules apply to all ages. Every athlete, coach, trainer, and parent understands that.

Valieva should be held to the same standards as every other competitor; it does not matter what her age was. All competitors regardless of age must abide by the rules set by the Olympic committee. If they do not understand and agree to those rules they should not be allowed to compete. For her to face little punishment for violating the Anti-Doping Rules of the IOC is an insult to all other clean competitors.

It is also up to the organizations like RUSADA to hold players accountable. Regardless of pressure from different countries they have a duty to make sure all athletes competing are doing so honestly and with integrity.

Going into the Paris Olympics, all athletes, despite their age, should be made aware of the rules and understand the consequences of breaking said rules. Valieva and any other athlete should not be allowed to compete unless verified negative doping tests are conducted and results determined prior to any athlete stepping onto the rink, field, or court. In the Olympics, age is no excuse for cheating.

Robert Weiner was spokesman for the drug policy office of the Clinton and George W. Bush White Houses and Drug Policy Director-Four Star General Barry McCaffrey when WADA and USADA were created. Lexi Meola is Policy Analyst at Robert Weiner Associates and Solutions for Change, and a political science student at Washington College.

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend