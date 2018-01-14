Power of Story Send a Tweet        
In Defense of Immigration from "Sh*thole Countries"

Statue of Liberty
"Why are we having all these people from shi*hole countries come here?" US president Donald Trump allegedly asked during an Oval Office meeting, further musing that the US should try to strike a new balance with fewer immigrants from Africa and the Caribbean and more from, say, Norway.

Well, of course, he shouldn't have put it THAT way, if he did (he denies it). Between the language and the demographics in his supposed example, he's handed his opponents the opportunity for a doubly delicious round of public moral preening -- look how vulgar, and how racist, Donald Trump is!

Maybe they're right. But they're missing much bigger points. Whatever his phraseology, and regardless of any racial differences between the populations of the countries he chooses as examples, he got the whole matter backward in two important ways.

First and foremost, neither Donald Trump nor Congress should be choosing who comes to America. That's the market's job, not the government's job, and certainly not the federal government's job. Prospective employers and prospective employees don't need politicians to tell them whether or not they can get together. They can figure that out for themselves. If it's government largess that's the problem, well, end the welfare state already instead of complaining endlessly about who uses it (besides which, immigrants pay more per capita in taxes and consume less per capita in welfare benefits than native-born Americans ).

Secondly, as sociologist and essayist Jacques Delacroix points out, the incentives for immigration run in the opposite direction from that Trump's comment assumes:

Immigrants from wealthy states like Norway (which has a higher per capita GDP and a more robust welfare state than the US) are more likely to be from the bottom of the barrel -- the people who can't or won't make out well for themselves in an economy even better than ours, but have enough money to get on a plane and take their laziness and complaining elsewhere.

Immigrants from poor states like Haiti, Somalia, and -- Delacroix's example -- India are more likely to be the cream of the crop, those ambitious enough to leave everything they know behind and start over in search of success, in some cases, even risking starvation in the desert or shark-infested waters on inner tubes for a minimum wage opportunity.

Again: The market's got this, if the politicians will just butt out and knock off their disgusting, anti-American, authoritarian control freakery.

 

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

Comment by David William Pear:

Philosophically and by orneriness I am against borders. My guess is that most 'Americans' agree with that when it comes to themselves. I resent having to get a visa (or even a passport) in order to go wherever I want to. People always want to slam the door shut for the other guy.

Neoliberals fail to realize how contradictory they are when they argue that Adam Smith capitalism and free markets are based on the free movement of capital. If capital is free to move then why shouldn't labor be free to move as well? In order to have free markets both capital and labor need to be able to get up and go where they can make the best return. That is how the magical invisible hand is supposed to do its magic. While neoliberals never admit even to themselves that they agree they still keep putting up billboards advertising jobs for chicken pluckers in Arkansas.

We have now come full circle from the days of immigrant wage slavery to the humanitarian attack of conscience that the US was responsible for the "brain drain" of educated professionals needed for development in underdeveloped countries. Now we are back to give us your huddled masses of scientists, doctors, and engineers yearning breath freedom.

The immigration debate is and always has been a racist debate. I was just reading about the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1893 that was not repealed until 1943. Chinese slave labor was imported to build the railroad. They were such hard workers that after the transcontinental railroad was completed whites resented that they worked harder for less money.

There were murderous pogroms against Chinese, they were refused citizenship, and miscegenation laws passed and Chinese were driven out of the country and were refused future immigration until China became an ally in WW2.

Trumps crime is that he spoke the truth. We are still a racist country.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 14, 2018 at 5:38:37 AM

