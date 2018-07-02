 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
General News

Implementing 'Deal of the Century' Without Mahmoud Abbas Consent, Says Jared Kushner

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Tariq AlShammari       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/2/18

Author 509464


(Image by Wikimedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

NBC reports, Jared Kushner will unveil Trump's 'deal of the century' for Mideast peace in near future, NBC reports. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser travelled to the region and is determined to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict soon.

In an interview with Al-Quds newspaper, Kushner said he is willing to present Israeli-Palestinian peace plan called 'deal of the century,' with or without the consent of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. We have worked on the plan over a year and it is now ready to be implemented, continued Kushner.

He also added that Mohammed bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed are our closest Arab partners who support and guarantee the success of the plan. Saudi Arabia and the UAE and their dependent allies namely el-Sisi, King Abdullah, Sheikh al-Sabah, Omar al-Bashir, and others are sufficiently influential among Muslims and Islamic nations for the successful implementation the peace plan. Kushner said that the consent of the rival Palestinian factions, Mahmoud Abbas, and the Palestinians is out of any importance for proceeding our goals and implementing the 'deal of the century.' Kushner believes Palestinian people will like the plan as it promotes economic growth and prosperity in the region.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Tariq al-Shammari is an online activist and freelance writer who these days covers the events happening in Saudi Arabia. Tariq is a postgraduate student in politics and his focus of study is on Middle East and how Western countries are involved in (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Israeli Defense Minister's contempt for Vladimir Putin

Israel to open embassy in Riyadh

Mohammed bin Salman to become the Saudi King and his brother the Crown Prince

Former Pentagon Chief claims Erdogan is on the Verge of Collapse

Saudi, Israeli officials hold rare meeting in L.A., weigh measures for breakthrough in relations

King Salman thwarted US sanctions regime

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 