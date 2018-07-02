

(Image by Wikimedia) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

NBC reports, Jared Kushner will unveil Trump's 'deal of the century' for Mideast peace in near future, NBC reports. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser travelled to the region and is determined to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict soon.

In an interview with Al-Quds newspaper, Kushner said he is willing to present Israeli-Palestinian peace plan called 'deal of the century,' with or without the consent of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. We have worked on the plan over a year and it is now ready to be implemented, continued Kushner.

He also added that Mohammed bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed are our closest Arab partners who support and guarantee the success of the plan. Saudi Arabia and the UAE and their dependent allies namely el-Sisi, King Abdullah, Sheikh al-Sabah, Omar al-Bashir, and others are sufficiently influential among Muslims and Islamic nations for the successful implementation the peace plan. Kushner said that the consent of the rival Palestinian factions, Mahmoud Abbas, and the Palestinians is out of any importance for proceeding our goals and implementing the 'deal of the century.' Kushner believes Palestinian people will like the plan as it promotes economic growth and prosperity in the region.