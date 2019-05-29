 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Immigration Needs Humanity, Not Just Legality

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 13208
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

Article originally published in the San Antonio Express-News

By Robert Weiner and John Black

With the news that a sixth child has died in U.S. captivity in the past eight months, Sen. Lindsay Graham's eased deportation legislation but with reports of thousands of immigrants in solitary confinement for no legal reason, and President Donald Trump's new immigration "reform" executive order, it's now clear that immigration policy must address humanity, not just legality.

After a decade of low numbers, immigration is on the rise at the southwest border. In February, migration at the U.S.-Mexico border reached an 11-year high with 76,535 people either apprehended or deemed inadmissible by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or CBP. That high mark didn't last long, though. In March, migration increased by 35 percent, reaching upward of 103,000. April was more of the same the CBP report released May 8 shows an increase to just over 109,000. The "crisis" cited by Trump and his allies is not fake.

- Advertisement -

Seven months into the 2019 fiscal year, migration at the southwest border totals 531,711. That's already more than the number for the entirety of 2017 and 2018, putting 2019 on pace to be the busiest year at the southern border since 2008. Since 2009, the total number of migrants has not surpassed 600,000 for a single year, but 2019 will most likely break that mark by the end of May.

Migration across the southwest border, while increasing month to month, is still, since 2007, far lower than 1983 when immigration began to reach more than 1 million. Between 1983 and 2006, immigration at the southwest border remained in the millions for all but five years, topping out in 2000 at 1.643 million.

However, a big part of the issue is that Trump's fearmongering and racist denunciation of our neighbors has caused a steep increase. People are rushing toward the border out of fear fear that they will not be able to come to America because Trump will shut down the border, asylum-seeking, the opportunity for a better life, and the American dream itself.

- Advertisement -

Appealing to his base, President Trump presents bigoted individual biases and opinions. He paints a picture criminalizing and dehumanizing immigrants.

But at this juncture of history, immigration is no longer a question of politics. It is, rather, a question of humanity. The Texas contenders in the 2020 Democratic presidential field Julia'n Castro and Beto O'Rourke have made immigration a major focal point.

In April, Castro declared in an article he wrote for Medium that the United States needs to "end this draconian policy and return to treating immigration as a civil not a criminal issue." He points out that most people do not come to America with malicious intent, rather, people are running to America to escape poverty, corruption and repression in their home countries.

O'Rourke challenged Trump head-on in February during dueling rallies, telling the U.S. he is going to "show the country the reality of the border a vibrant, safe, binational community that proudly celebrates its culture, history, diversity and status as a city of immigrants."

Castro is calling for comprehensive immigration reform to "repair our existing legal immigration system ... to ensure our policy works for people." He wants to develop a legal pathway to full and equal citizenship, protect Dreamers, their parents, and people under protected status, and end the immigration backlog a promise Trump has failed to deliver on.

Under Trump, the American symbol is beginning to transform into a facade of racial and financial privilege. His rhetoric surrounding immigration, claiming that Hispanics are "drug dealers, criminals and rapists," even though "some are good people" paves a dangerous road for American ideals.

- Advertisement -

Over 25 million immigrants contribute to the U.S. workforce, and they typically hold jobs that fuel our economy. Immigrants build our roads and cities, they farm and make our food, they make America possible.

Our response to people wanting to live a better life shouldn't be anger, insensitivity or discrimination. The United States should not be forcing people to live in tents and cages while they wait for asylum and refuge as if they were criminals and animals.

Immigration is one of the most pressing issues in America, testing America's humanity. The United States is a beacon of hope, but until we solve the core question of values, the Trump base may define the issue.

Robert Weiner was spokesman for the Clinton and Bush White House Office of National Drug Policy, the U.S. House Government Operations Committee and House Narcotics Committee. John Black is policy analyst at Robert Weiner Associates and Solutions for Change.

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 