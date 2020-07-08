If at First You Do Succeed, Do Do It Again

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)



Many observers seem to be surprised that with Trump's July 4th Weekend speeches he has gone full-bore racist, with an extra helping of Roy Cohn-inspired red-baiting, in his quest for reelection in 2020 (which may or may not be for real). After all, we hear that privately some Republicans wish that he would at least start on another tack. And then Lindsey Graham, usually (since 2016, that is) the Trumpiest of Trumpian lap dogs, running for re-election against a moderate African-American candidate, actually, criticized Trump for his attack on NASCAR's Bubba Wallace and his (Trump's) promotion of the Confederate flag as a positive symbol of the "American Heritage." But that has not stopped Trump, at least not yet anyway.

Actually, he seems to be wading ever-deeper into the racist/White Supremacist/Up-With-the-Confederacy/the-South-Shall-Rise-Again muck. (Major question, no one is yet asking: does Trump have a huge stash of Confederate dollars that he could use to pay off the possible mountain of debt he has been hiding --- remember the tax returns, Deutsche Bank and the missed debt payments, and the Russian cash, etc., folks.) Leaving aside for the moment the speculation that I and an increasing number of other observers have been making that Trump will actually not run this year, suppose that he really is. Then why is he doing what he is doing --- running on a clearly racist platform, with, as I said above, an increasingly smelly dose of red-baiting?

(Side note: One must wonder why the mainstream media, even the left-leaning MSM like MSNBC, including their guest commentators, African-American and other as well, for the most part shy away from using the terms "racist" and "racism" to describe Trump and the bilge he spews. Sure, he uses code words and code phrases. But everyone, especially his followers, knows exactly what he means. So why not say it, instead of more polite formulations like that he is "responding to white grievance"?)

As I have written previously, Trump has gotten through life, all the way to the Presidency of the United States using what I have called his "Six Magic Tricks." They are:

1. He has always had one or more protectors and enablers, either personal, or financial or both.

2. For decades he has had a standard operating procedure when he faces an adversary of any kind. He learned it from Roy Cohn (who learned it from Joseph McCarthy): "Always attack; Never defend." (Just watch him deal with "Die Luegen Presse" [Hitler-speak] in his daily campaign speeches. And notice how every one of his close aides, like for now Kayleigh McEnany, is totally skilled in the technique too. One wonders if they go to school for it or if having it as an innate quality is the first requirement for being a Trump hire.)

3. Also learned from Roy Cohn is the mantra: "when you run into a problem, just sue." You may not win, and it may cost you some money. But a) you might win and b) with the endlessness with which civil litigation can be drawn out in the U.S. legal system, the other side may just get worn out.

