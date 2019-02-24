If Truth Is Politicized, All Is Lost

From Paul Craig Roberts Website



Save the INF-Treaty

Trump's surrender to the neoconservatives makes it impossible for an informed person to support him. He has signed off on the coup against democracy in Venezuela, and he has placed all life at risk by pulling out of the INF treaty with Russia. Putin has publicly announced that the consequences of Washington's reckless and irresponsible decision to junk the INF treaty will be the targeting of the missile sites in Europe and also of the American command and control centers.

As I write, there is nothing on the BBC or CNN websites or anywhere else in the US print and TV media about the President of Russia's clear statement. Trump has allowed the crazed neocons to raise the likelihood of nuclear Armageddon to near certainty, and it has gone unreported by the presstitutes.

Not only is there no evidence for Washington's claim that Russia has violated the INF treaty, violating the treaty is not in Russia's interests. Russian intermediate range missiles cannot reach the US. The purpose of the treaty is to keep Russia from targeting Europe by preventing US intermediate range missiles from being deployed in Europe. Washington tore up the INF treaty in order to put intermediate range missiles on Russia's border, thus endangering Europe.

A hopeful person could perhaps reason that Trump, realizing that he is powerless to reduce tensions with Russia and to stop the wars, has decided to give free rein to the neocons in the expectation that they will so terrify Europe that Europe will break from Washington and NATO in an act of self-preservation. Perhaps Trump realizes that only the breakup of the Empire can stop the wars, and that the best way to destroy the American Empire is to give free rein to the crazed neoconservatives.

What is important is not what political party or candidate that we support, but that we support truth wherever we find it. Most people are confused about this. If truth is on Trump's side, and you support truth, people see it as supporting Trump. This shows how politicized and emotional American thinking has become. Andrew McCabe, former acting director of the FBI, has made it clear that the FBI, the Democratic Party, US media, former CIA director John Brennan, former director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and the US Department of Justice (sic) were, and are, involved in a plot to remove President Trump from office.

The fraudulent "Steele Dossier" is the basis for the fraudulent "Russiagate" investigation. A number of laws have been violated by those involved in the plot. For example, spy warrants were obtained from the FISA court under false pretense, and there is little, if any, doubt that Brennan, Comey, Rosenstein, and Mueller are guilty of sedition and conspiracy against the President of the United States. By demanding that these government officials be held accountable, we defend truth and the rule of law, not Trump.

Russiagate is a hoax, but the INF treaty and the open plot to overthrow Venezuelan democracy are not hoaxes. These, not conspiring with Putin, are the crimes for which Trump should be held accountable.