 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 6/19/22

Idlib terrorists attack strategic connection between Aleppo and Latakia

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Author 501624
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) repelled an attack by terrorists on Saraqib on Wednesday and in the early hours of Thursday. Saraqib is a city in northwestern Syria, located east of Idlib. The small city fell to terrorists in 2012 and was liberated by the SAA in 2020.

The SAA used artillery and missiles to halt the terrorists' advance near Saraqib. Five terrorists were killed and 20 others wounded in the attack. Three Al-Sham Corps members and a member of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham were killed when the SAA targeted their positions and outposts on the Saraqib frontline.

Reinforcements were sent from Idlib to clash with the SAA, which had destroyed three four-wheel drive vehicles used by the terrorists. Previously, the SAA went on high alert in the countryside of Hama and Idlib anticipating attacks. The terrorists also shelled Al-Kabbanah at Jabal Al-Akrad in the northern countryside of Latakia.

Saraqib, at the intersection of the M4 and M5 highways connecting Damascus to Aleppo and Latakia, is crucial for the safe passage of cars, trucks, and buses traveling from Latakia to Aleppo. If Saraqib is under attack from terrorists emanating from Idlib, civilians and cargo will be forced to take a circuitous route adding hours to the trip, as well as using extra gasoline, at a time when Syria is experiencing high gas prices and shortages.

Saraqib fell to terrorists following Radical Islam in November 2012. By 2013, the Al Qaeda affiliate Jibhat al-Nusra and ISIS were in control.

Some civilians protested the groups. "We began chanting, 'Saraqib is a civil state! We want a civil state!' and one of them assaulted one of us, threatening, 'We will attain our caliphate by force!' and then they stamped on the Free Syrian Army flag and went away."

In 2020, after eight years of terrorist occupation, the SAA liberated Saraqib by defeating Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the new name for Jibhat al-Nusra, the Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria. HTS rules Idlib with a Sharia Court and has set up an Islamic State in Idlib.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria and I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Palestine tensions may erupt in escalation

Like Cuba in 1962, is Ukraine a chessboard for superpowers?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 