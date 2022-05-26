US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Former Virginia State Senator Richard H. Black was recently interviewed by Mike Robinson. In the video, Black discusses the conflict in Ukraine, his views on NATO expansionism, and draws parallels with the conflict in Syria.

Black said the US has a strategic policy of using proxies to engage in war to overthrow existing governments. He said the decision for war in Ukraine was made in Washington, DC.

Black said that Ukraine is meaningless to Americans, and yet American lives are affected by paying billions of dollars for weapons for Ukraine. A similar case in Syria, where Radical Islamic terrorists were used for a proposed regime change, failed. According to Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, the US-sponsored regime-change project in Syria cost billions of dollars and was administered by the US through the CIA office in Turkey.

"NATO's arrogance prevents a serious response to Russia's reasonable request that Ukraine never is accepted into the alliance," said Black.

On Feb 19, Black urged Washington to seriously consider Russia's call not to expand NATO.

He said, "NATO and the United States refused to respond in the affirmative to Russia's request to abandon a further expansion of the alliance and withdraw foreign troops from countries adjacent to Russia." He noted that this proposal deserved serious consideration, and refusal to negotiate could put Russia in a national security crisis.

Earlier, Black told Sputnik that the recognition of the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR, DPR) by Russian President Vladimir Putin is an indication that he intends to take further action in the east of Ukraine while expressing hope that the United States and the European Union will work to resolve the crisis peacefully.

"By signing the decree, President Putin has made clear his seriousness and willingness to take further action," Black said. "Hopefully this will cause the US and European powers to work toward resolving matters in a way that avoids bloodshed for both Russians and Ukrainians."

Black was not surprised by the Russian lower house's recognition of the breakaway republics in the Donbas region, and said that it was "morally justified because Ukraine had abrogated its responsibilities under the Minsk agreements, conducted artillery shelling of the region, and imposed an economic blockade on the population.

