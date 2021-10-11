

(Image by Rob Kall) Details DMCA



I tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday. I used a home test.

I think the first symptoms were last Monday.

After I took the test I called my GP's office and did a telemedicine session.

"Take Tylenol and Nyquil, she advised." I followed her instructions.

I've been self-quarantining, outside of making a curbside pickup of some edibles.

Today, I spent almost four hours at the hospital so I could get a treatment of Regeneron Monoclonal Antibodies.

While I was waiting, there were a lot of people in the ER who were not wearing masks, or only covering their mouths.

One guy sat about six feet from me. No mask. "You might want to put on your mask..." I started.

"I'm eating," he replied.

"...because I have covid." I finished. He put his mask on.

I looked around at the other people in the room with masks.

Stupid, stupid stupid, I thought.

I was tested again-- and it confirmed the home test.

And I was X-rayed. My chest.

The doctor came back and said there was a little bit of stuff in my lungs-- could be pneumonia.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).