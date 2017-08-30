Power of Story
Hurricane Harvey: About That Wall ...

Hurricane Harvey, 08/24/17
(Image by NASA Goddard Space Center)
As I write this, Hurricane Harvey hovers off the Gulf Coast, menacing Louisiana and possibly ramping up for another go at Texas. Much of Houston, the fourth largest city in the United States, is under water.

It may be weeks before the storms end, the waters recede, and basic utilities are restored. But this, too, shall pass -- and then begins the rebuilding. Who's going to do that rebuilding?

A few years back, a contractor who built houses in Louisiana and Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 answered that question for me. Demand for construction workers was high, but many American workers weren't especially interested in spending months away from home, living in trailers or tents. And those who were willing to take jobs that didn't have them home every night understandably commanded premium pay.

If not for large numbers of largely "undocumented" workers who showed up ready to work for reasonable wages, the contractor told me, the work simply couldn't have been completed in any reasonable time-frame or at any reasonable cost.

Even before Harvey, an April 2017 poll by Texas Lyceum found that 62% of Texans believe immigration helps the US more than it hurts, and that 61% of Texans oppose US president Donald Trump's "border wall" project.

Hopefully those numbers will go up as the bills for Hurricane Harvey start to arrive and the need for (re)construction labor begins to mount.

Hopefully, President Trump will re-think both his border wall proposal and his emphasis on immigration enforcement, and order at least a temporary draw-down of Border Patrol and Immigration & Customs Enforcement operations, especially along the Gulf Coast.

The conflict Donald Trump faces now is one of priorities. He can indulge his immigration obsession or he can let the market rebuild Houston. He can't do both.

To put it bluntly, America can't afford to live without Houston and the rest of Gulf Coast Texas for even a moment more than absolutely necessary. If the Houston metro area was a country, its GDP would rank 28th in the world. It routinely ranks near the top of US job creation and paycheck indices. Even setting raw human suffering aside -- and we shouldn't -- the rest of America will feel each day without Houston in our pocketbooks (possibly to the point of recession).

Impeding immigration has always been morally evil and economically stupid. In the wake of Harvey, it will remain morally evil and become economically suicidal.

http://thegarrisoncenter.org

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.



The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Bill Johnson

Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011)


  New Content
Hurry up with the wall Trump!

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2017 at 4:08:35 PM

Author 0
Tony Orlando

Author 80786

(Member since Aug 15, 2012)


  New Content

You must be from another state, Houston has a drainage system that is so extravagant, often we are called the bayou city. So the water will drain, we are not dependent on water soaking into the soil this is already at capacity. The bayous drain into the Houston Ship Channel which then connects to the Gulf of Mexico.


I have read many a sorties and have meet a few people who were hired to do work in Louisiana during the aftermath of that storm earlier. People were asked to work for little or nothing, and often not getting paid at all at the end of the job. Even the locals were exploited in this same way. The builders were opportunistic of others devastation and milked their part for all the cow could squeeze out. Then the rent prices went up so people could not afford to move back home, their voting rights were taken away since they were displaced into another state, and often treated horribly by others such as these builders looking for opportunity even if it was on the backs of others coming from a devastation.


So you spill is this, really. Don't make a wall so the middle class can exploit people from other countries to do work for them. Really. A person should have his heart weighed before he is given a brain.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2017 at 7:09:37 PM

Author 0
