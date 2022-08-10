Hungry for Hungary: Where does the Flavor Come From?

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August, 2018)



Horthy the Regent. History's first fascist dictator. Certainly looks the part, doesn't he?

Introduction

We have seen recently that the Republo-fascist Trumpites are ever-so-hungry for Hungary. First, as is well-known, their Mouthpiece-on-the-airwaves-Numero-Uno, Tucker Carlson, spent a week broadcasting from Budapest last summer. (By the way, that beautiful reproduction-Gothic-Cathedral style building in front of which he was filmed [or at least he appeared to be in front of] is part of the Hungarian Houses of Parliament and Government Center. The building was completed in 1902, when the country was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire (also known in its latter years as "The Dual Monarchy"). It was partially destroyed during World War II and subsequently reconstructed.

The next major "love-love-love-from-the-Trumpist-Republo-fascists-for-Hungary" was the holding of a "CPAC" (Conservative Political Action Conference) meeting in Budapest this past May, at which Trump spoke, attacking "socialism" and "communism" "taking over the United States." (Apparently, he couldn't decide which, or perhaps his speech-writers just don't know the difference.) Then there was the other of the CPAC 2022 Annual(sic) Conferences, held just a couple of weeks ago in Dallas, also featuring Trump. And of course, Carlson and the two CPACs featured the current Hungarian Dictator-in-everything-but-title, the "former liberal-who-got-swept-up-in-the-quest-for-power" Viktor Orban. All three times he laid out his dark worldview to the American right, and "his form" of [fascist] government is needed " and of course they loved it.

Why are the Republo-fascists so hungry for Hungary? Well, that answer is pretty straight-forward. Orban runs a country which has a pseudo-parliamentary governmental façade but in function is a dictatorship-in-practice. If course this is exactly the model that the Republo-fascists would like to emulate in the United States, with Trump as their leader. (And if they can't get Trump for one reason or another [like his having been convicted of a federal crime], as is well-known there are a bunch of would-be-Trumps in waiting.) Orban"ism" features a government over which he has complete functional control, as well as a healthy serving of racism in his policy, as he has recently made clear in a speech in Romania which featured a strong dose of anti-immigrant rhetoric, and again in his speech to CPAC-in-Dallas[SJ1] .

