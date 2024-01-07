 
 
[HumanRights] You can help stop Genocide

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh

Faith is the bird that feels the light And sings when the dawn is still dark -- Rabindranath Tagore

Our weekly meetings about things happening on the ground and not seen in Western Media go on successfully. Let me know if you like to join to put you on the list to receive announcements.

Israeli rights group Gisha finally forces release of documents from the government about the 16 year policy of strangulation of the Gaza ghetto (this is part of the reason for the ghetto uprising) click here

A state files at the International Court of Justice under the Genocide Convention click here Thank you South Africa.

Now other countries MUST act and stop talking about "humanitarian catastrophe" Support South Africa's petition under the genocide convention (resources and actions) click here click here

International Coalition to end the genocide click here Organizations can sign here: click here And you can contact state signers for the genocide convention to encourage them to act and support the petition from South Africa before the ICJ click here

Theyre Calling Ethnic Cleansing Voluntary Migration Now: Violently coercing someone into doing something and ensuring that theyll die if they dont do it is the exact opposite of what the word voluntary means. by Caitlin Johnstone click here

Gaza being turned into desert njusticemag.com/gaza-turning-to-desert-2a749a0eff01 idsperorn.substack.com/p/gaza-turning-to-desert

Action filled but concise packet to stop the genocide in Gaza from the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights click here

Act Now Against These Companies Profiting from the Genocide of the Palestinian People click here

I wrote this five years ago in reflecting on lessons learned siyeh.org/lessonslearned/ and here is another written 3 years ago reflecting on 12 year ular-resistance.blogspot.com/2020/08/12-years.html

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Bethlehem, Occupied Palestine siyeh.org estinenature.org facebook pages Personal .facebook.com/mazin.qumsiyeh.9 Institute .facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH

Peter Barus

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus
       -- Peter Barus

Dr. Qumsiyeh continues his scientific research and teaching work in what is now a ghetto. The birthplace of Jesus was closed for Christmas.

