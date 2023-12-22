 
 
[HumanRights] STARVATION and an ACTION call for the ICRC

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   1 comment

PLEASE READ THIS (critical new reports, urgent action needed)

Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) global partnership 21 December report on: .."the entire population in the Gaza Strip (about 2.2 million people) is classified in IPC Phase 3 or above (Crisis or worse). This is the highest share of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity that the IPC initiative has ever classified for any given area or country.... at least one in four households (more than half a million people) is facing catastrophic conditions - IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe). These are characterized by households experiencing an extreme lack of food, starvation and exhaustion of coping capacities." click here

Oxfam reaction to the IPC food security figures for Gaza: While over 90 percent of people in Gaza cannot find their next meal, some UN Security Council member states are still toying with words rather than voting for a ceasefire." click here

World Food Program: 2.2 million people in crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity in Gaza and 576,600 people face catastrophic hunger and starvation in Gaza; 5.3 milion population of the state of Palestine (under Israeli occupation, 1967 areas only) .wfp.org/countries/palestine

World Health Organization: Hunger is ravaging Gaza, and this is expected to increase illness across the Strip, most acutely among children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and older people. click here WHO resolution (not supported by Israel and te US!) s.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/EBSS7/EBSS7_R1-en.pdf

Both Christians and Muslims in Gaza will likely not resort to cannibalism to survive starvation as happened in Ukraine during the 1930s famine (eating dead corpses from the bombing and there are hundreds of those every day). A more serious problem in Gaza is also lack of potable water so nearly half a million have developed diseases. Combined with lack of medical services (only 9 hospitals of 36 remain open to offer only minimal first aid services since doctors were abducted and medicines and tools to offer important services are gone) and in any case there is no electricity to operate equipment like drip machines, baby monitors, or kidney dialysis machines).

Reliefweb on the cut off of water click here

See also this report from the Palestine Red Crescent Society covering 7 October - 20 December click here

I fasted yesterday Thursday and hundreds of thousands pledged to fast every Thursday (sunrise to sunset) to remind us of this unprecedented starvation of Gaza used as an instrument of occupation (I do not say war because war involves two armies, here you have an army fighting a small guerrilla resistance force in an illegally occupied and besieged territory).

ACTION to demand ICRC fulfil its mission: Under pressure from the Zionist lobby, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and especially its US branch speak and talk of needing access to some 120 "hostages" (prisoners) held by Resistance Forces (number shrinking as Israel carpet bombs the Gaza Strip). Meanwhile the ICRC is not fulfilling its mission. It is not pressing Israel to allow ICRC staff to visit the 11,500 Palestinian prisoners/"hostages" held by Israel. Here in the West Bank, over 4000 were abducted in the last two months including friends of mine who practice non-violent resistance such as Munther Amira and Anas Abu Srour from the Refugee camp youth groups. No lawyers are allowed to visit most of them (Israel uses the internationally banned "administrative detention" allowed by Israeli apartheid laws for use on thousands). ICRC is not protecting medical personnel (hundreds were killed or injured, over 200 abducted). Most of those are being tortured, mistreated, denied food etc (6 already died in the last month from torture). In one case admitted to by Israel, 19 Israeli soldiers beat a prisoner to death. Please write to ICRC and to your government to demand they insist on stopping the random collection and torture of civilians, follow international law, and protect hospitals and medical facilities and restore those bombed by Israel. See this earlier Amnesty International Report (things got much worse since then) click here Human Rights Watch click here click here PLEASE Write to the ICRC: .icrc.org/en/contact

And as you gather around your family meals...do remember that Christians and Muslims in Gaza (and increasingly here in the West Bank) are going through unimaginable horror (massacres and genocide - see ongaza.org). Pray and act for us and for humanity because they are thinking of expanding this starvation and blockade to other countries (primarily Lebanon and Yemen and soon others).

Your and our collective actions especially in western countries shortens this nightmare and thus saves lives.

Stay human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Bethlehem, Occupied Palestine siyeh.org estinenature.org facebook pages Personal .facebook.com/mazin.qumsiyeh.9 Institute .facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Peter Barus

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Going numb is a red flag for trauma. If you experience this, and if you have paid any attention, reading past the soporific media garbage, you very likely do, there are resources for dealing with it effectively. Find them! Look up "Collective Trauma" for starters. This is a condition directly impacting you, personally.

The Gaza Genocide is a virulent pandemic of collective trauma that is sweeping the world. Media avoidance is NOT preventive or remedial, it is DENIAL, part of the constellation of trauma signals.

Another symptom of trauma (response to a wound) is being over-active.

The recommended approach is to find assistance (another person, preferably trained in this, but we can't be too selective, who can shut up and be there, fully present), and allow whatever can surface to thaw.

We are ALL Palestinians, especially in the very real suffering of these deep invisible wounds. Healing is possible, and necessary, but it takes more than time, and Denial only aggravates it.

Oh, and it's the holiday season. "Holy-days." So if you look, there is almost certain to be plenty of material on which to practice.

Our hearts are with Dr. Qumsiyeh, Jesse Chang, now in serious danger in Bethlehem before the rising mayhem by a murderous rogue regime.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2023 at 10:39:09 AM

Author 0
