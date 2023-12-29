 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/29/23

[HumanRights] End of year message and more

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh

Make your year-end donation either to Gaza (see ongaza.org for suggestions) or the West Bank (also undergoing attack). If you chose to donate to our Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (to help sustainability of human and natural communities), please go to palestinenature.org/donation

Why I am optimistic about 2024 despite the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip largely absent from Western media coverage? Just the two bits of news yesterday could be enough to depress us: that about 1000 children had undergone amputations without anesthesia and that Israeli trafficking business in Palestinian organs is flourishing. Well, let me explain my optimism despite the horror. .... more with links and photos here Click Here

For the new year we should all pledge to redouble our efforts. See: http://qumsiyeh.org/whatyoucando/ Click Here

My (?prophetic) words in May 2021 that are still true: Tormented dance of the colonizers Click Here

Vanessa Beeley: Christmas like no other Click Here

Saree Maqdisi: How can a person make up for seven decades of misrepresentation and willful distortion in the time allotted to a sound bite? Click Here

Our friends at the International Middle East Media Center ( https://www.imemc.org) are in need of volunteers. Volunteers would provide online support for the longest-running fully independent English language news website in Palestine (began in Beit Sahour in 2003). They ask that volunteers be available for at least 2 - 4 hours a week (or more) consistently to help summarize and edit news reports (no journalism experience or Arabic language necessary). The editor-in-chief is a veteran Palestinian journalist who got his start documenting the first intifada in 1989 for print news outlets. Please email news@imemc.org if you are interested and have availability.

Our Institute (palestinenature.org) plans to redouble our efforts to serve people and nature: watch for our upcoming annual report, plans for our tenth year anniversary which we celebrate in June, and plans for the future (all coming in January). From our institute we wish each of you (friends, colleagues, donors, volunteers, activists) a productive, healthy, human-friendly, and eco-friendly 2024.

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability, Bethlehem University, Occupied Palestine http://qumsiyeh.org http://palestinenature.org

facebook pages Personal Click Here; Institute https://www.facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH.

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay
 

Peter Barus

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus
       -- Peter Barus

Numbness is typical of trauma. It takes some warmth to open the heart when this occurs. Shock is a kind of overheating that sometimes awakens other aspects of our human-ness. Tears give some indication of this difference.

In a certain Japanese training tradition injuries are part of life, and students with some infirmity are instructed to bandage one wrist. This lets training partners know that you may not be able to take quite as much force as your rank suggests. It's no fun when a colleague comes out worse off after working with you. But maybe more to the point, it also reminds you to be responsible for your own condition, which otherwise can endanger everyone.

As it happens I have a piece of tape around one wrist. There is no physical injury I know of.

