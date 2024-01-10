[HumanRights] Always remind people... always act...always stay human

Remember global fast to end the genocide in Gaza every Thursday from sunrise to sunset.

Please remember and always remind people that Israel was built by ethnic cleansing of Palestinians (534 villages/towns/communities) in 1948 (see palestineremembered.com). Today millions of refugees still await their right of return. Some have had 75 years of oppression, colonization, torture, and denial of basic human rights. 150,000 Palestinians have been killed, over 1.1 million injured, over one million imprisoned. Resistance is legitimate by International law... Please do not accept the delegitimization of resistance. Incidentally the colonial apartheid regime (settlers and soldiers) kill us whether we engage in armed and unarmed resistance or even simply trying to hang on to what remains of our lands. In 2019-2020 for example, 2000 non-armed residents of Gaza were killed or injured for protesting at the apartheid wall demanding to return to their homes lands. After they were brutally oppressed and the world ignored their plight many joined the armed resistance (also legitimate and encouraged for oppressed people by International law). Indigenous people have a right to self-defense. Colonizers and occupiers do not. The US is complicit in genocide and is defending genocide while blaming the victims. It is shameful on any Arab leader to meet representatives of the US. Instead all should file petitions in support of the case brought at the International Court of Justice for genocide. It is not just shameful but treachery of the blood of 88,000 injured or killed in Gaza strip over the last six months. Please continue to speak truth, full truth, to power.

Not proud to be proven right again. Israeli forces did the killing of Israeli civilians on 7 October click here tter.com/MaxBlumenthal/status/1737202819256459310 see also ongaza.org Israeli army is the most cowardly army in the world.. It can kill only civilians and not willing to do combat with armed men (as we see now also the land invasion is only producing Israeli casualties).

What is wrong with Israelis? This is what Palestinians had to deal with for 75 years .youtube.com/watch?v=4vKuB1su43c

Must read article by Dr. Salman Abu Sitta: I could have been one of those who broke through the siege on October 7 click here

Following the second hearing at the ICJ, on Friday morning, there will be a follow-up event - 'Justice delayed is justice denied' - at the Hague. Here are the details so you can register if you wish. click here

Ilan Pappe on Israel not a democracy .youtube.com/watch?v=L1PKlV1JMBU

Murder, executions, still ongoing with western governments' complicity click here

War = Cimate Chaos istianclimateaction.org/2024/01/09/war-climate-chaos/

Worth watching full-film that covers also my village (Beit Sahour, Shepherds field). What Happened to the Christians in Palestine/Israel? (Stones Cry Out) tu.be/sl5QidXyYNY Naila and the uprising tu.be/e5NX1K7wc6k

Normalization and co-resistance doweiss.net/2023/09/normalization-and-co-resistance/

Can the Palestinians speak egralaboratory.net/can-the-palestinian-speak/

again keep speaking keep sharing, Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine siyeh.org estinenature.org facebook pages Personal .facebook.com/mazin.qumsiyeh.9 Institute .facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH