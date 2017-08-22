but they have been human beings and
very quickly you make a connection with
these people who lived and died here
300,000 years ago.
Dr.Jean-Jacques Hublin
Human connectedness, the existence of a positive, physical, visual or mental association between two or more human beings is like a chain across time. Searching for one's ancestry through DNA testing, for example, is one way to lengthen the chain. As for Dr. Hublin, a paleontologist and director of the Department of Human Development at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, simply seeing and holding the fossils got him emotionally connected to human beings 300,000 years old.1 They weren't his known ancestors. They were simply human beings like him. He had immediately bonded with them so to speak. I get the same feeling simply from viewing pictures of the fossils.
The Disconnectedness of America's Power Elite
If
all human beings had the same positive sense of connectedness the world would
not be what it is, a place inhabited by countless human beings living in misery
and subjugated and terrorized by evil regimes. As it is, there probably have
been few if any cultures or countries throughout history that have not been
plagued by a certain tiny percentage of people I will call the power elite. And
throughout history
Australopithecus africanus fossil hominid (Upper Pliocene, 2.01 to 2.05 Ma; Sterkfontein, Gauteng Province, northeastern South Africa) 1
(Image by James St. John) Permission Details DMCA
What country can preserve its liberties
if their rulers are not warned from time to
time that their people preserve the spirit
of resistance? let them take arms. what
signify a few lives lost in a century or
two? the tree of liberty must be refreshed
from time to time with the blood of patriots