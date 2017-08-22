- Advertisement -

but they have been human beings and

very quickly you make a connection with

these people who lived and died here

300,000 years ago.

- Advertisement -

Dr.Jean-Jacques Hublin

Human connectedness, the existence of a positive, physical, visual or mental association between two or more human beings is like a chain across time. Searching for one's ancestry through DNA testing, for example, is one way to lengthen the chain. As for Dr. Hublin, a paleontologist and director of the Department of Human Development at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, simply seeing and holding the fossils got him emotionally connected to human beings 300,000 years old.1 They weren't his known ancestors. They were simply human beings like him. He had immediately bonded with them so to speak. I get the same feeling simply from viewing pictures of the fossils.

The Disconnectedness of America's Power Elite

- Advertisement -

If all human beings had the same positive sense of connectedness the world would not be what it is, a place inhabited by countless human beings living in misery and subjugated and terrorized by evil regimes. As it is, there probably have been few if any cultures or countries throughout history that have not been plagued by a certain tiny percentage of people I will call the power elite. And throughout history America remains the land of the most powerful and dangerous power elite in the world. America 's power elite alone is directly responsible for wars, violent regime changes to install puppet rulers, and for human suffering of all kinds on a large scale.



Australopithecus africanus fossil hominid (Upper Pliocene, 2.01 to 2.05 Ma; Sterkfontein, Gauteng Province, northeastern South Africa) 1

(Image by James St. John) Permission Details DMCA



What country can preserve its liberties

if their rulers are not warned from time to

time that their people preserve the spirit

- Advertisement -

of resistance? let them take arms. what

signify a few lives lost in a century or

two? the tree of liberty must be refreshed

from time to time with the blood of patriots

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7