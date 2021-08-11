 
 
General News   

How to Write a CV? Best Tips

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
CV is a short form of curriculum vitae, which is a document that provides an overview of your skills, experience and qualifications. Having a well-written CV can help you to secure interviews and job offers. Here are some points to consider when creating or updating your CV...

The following is an example of a formal outline for the introduction:

"A re'sume' or curriculum vitae (CV) typically includes personal information such as contact information, education, and employment history with corresponding dates. Most countries recommend including a photo."

This should be followed by the meat of the article: any tips on how to write a CV etc. The concluding paragraph can summarise this in more detail and provide links for further reading if necessary.

Use the best CV example you can - the one that has worked for you. The one that shows you have done your research. If it shows you understand, it will make the interviewer feel confident that they aren't wasting their time and is more likely to get them an interview and a meeting.

CV format tends to be standardized. In the US and Canada, it is common for CVs to include personal information and education history, training and certifications, experience and employment history with job titles, duties and responsibilities for each job listed. It also includes any honors or awards received, publications or patents filed. Other sections include references (if desired), languages spoken, a summary of the candidate's career goals and objectives (with short-term, mid-term and long-term objectives).

In the UK however it is more common for CVs to start with a purpose statement. This outlines what you have achieved in your previous roles, rather than how they relate to the current position you are applying for.

Tips to write a effective CV:

1. Get started with a goal

Start by writing down your goal. Why do you want to write a CV? What are you trying to achieve? Once you have this, then you can decide what will be relevant in your CV.

2. Reflect on recent experiences

We all have some experience that can be shared with an employer, think about the most recent experience and find ways to show how it is relevant to what you want to do now. Have you done anything in the last year that is meeting the needs of this job? Focus on that.

3. Use your CV to showcase strengths

Showcase your strengths. If you can provide evidence that you have a strength then it will help in getting an interview, as the employer can see you are a good fit for the job. Choose one or two strengths and show that you have experience in doing them.

4. Use keywords to get noticed

Keywords are important as they help employers find candidates with the right skills and experience. Think about what terms an employer may use when searching for candidates and ensure that they are present in your CV.

I am a blogger and information researcher and provider to all over the world
