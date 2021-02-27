5 Tips to Structure an Employee Brand Ambassador Program

In the contemporary world, there is a decreasing number of customers who fully trust content marketing. In fact, several researchers indicate that only 55 percent of consumers trust company marketing as a legitimate source of information before buying the product. However, all is not lost as there are other avenues you can use to get your marketing message to the right person. Have you thought of employee brand ambassadors? Many marketing professionals forget that the company staff can be used as a powerful channel of marketing. Employees are better suited to work as a bridge between the company and the customers. With that in mind, how do you structure an employee brand-ambassador program? Please continue reading to learn five steps that you must follow.

1. Keep Your Employees Informed

Whether your company is launching a new product or you are planning a new advertising campaign, your employees must be in the loop. You must consider and view your employees as part of your company. Do you know that consumers trust your employees with the information more than the information discharged through marketing? It would not be nice if consumers reach your employees concerning a new product and your employees have very little to say. Give them enough information and encourage them to share in their social forums. By doing this, you will create an effective employee brand ambassador program.

2. Organize Employees' Events

Have you ever treated your employees to events and outings? If you never have, you better think of it as it is one of the best ways to structure an effective employee brand ambassador. Some of the unconventional team-building activities that you should consider include rafting, ax-throwing, and ropes. Doing this makes your employees get customized to your company culture and feel appreciated, which triggers them to talk good things about your company to your potential customers.

3. Encourage your Employees to share Positive Work Experience

We are in the era of technology and social media. Most of your company's prospective customers are on social media. This is why it is advisable to encourage your employees to share their work experience in their social media handles through the company hashtag. This gives your company the much-needed exposure through your employees. If you thought structuring an employee ambassador program was hard, it is easy as this.

4. Allow Employees to Write on the Company Blog

Definitely, your company has a career blog. Then, allow your employees to post in it, showing the world what it is like to work with you. When your employees post indicating that working with you is awesome, many prospective customers will trust your services. Also, through blog posts, you get to introduce view employees to the customers. Their blogs do not only encourage prospective customers to trust your company but also they encourage new job seekers to express their interest.

5. Brand your Employees' Gifts

A good company values its employees and constantly gives them gifts to appreciate a job done well. You can also turn your employees into effective brand ambassadors through this. All you need to do is make sure that you brand all the gift boxes you send to your employees. You know, most people invite in their friends to see as they open the gift boxes. Thus, several other people will know about your company.

You now know the importance of bringing your employees on board as brand ambassadors. You only need a good plan, and the efforts will eventually pay. With a bit of preparation and teamwork and following the above tips, you will create a successful employee brand-ambassador program.