Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

How to Write Slogans That Move! (Better than "a better deal!") by Susan C. Strong

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Susan Strong     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/2/17

Author 14224
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

From flickr.com: NY Statue of Liberty {MID-147837}
NY Statue of Liberty
(Image by Celso Flores)   Permission   Details   DMCA

How to Write Slogans That Move! (Better than "a better deal!")

by Susan C. Strong

When they aren't reacting to Trump's latest outrage, people are talking about the Democrats' horrible new slogan, "a better deal." Winning the '18 election for a better House is one of the most important ways we can fight back. For that the Democrats need a much better slogan. Even "Get a better deal--go Blue in '18" would be a vast improvement! Why? Because it has a verb, even two, and is a complete thought. (Think about "Make America great again!" I know you don't want to, but we must.) It has a verb, a complete sentence, it's speaking American to the max, it's aspirational, it speaks to those in pain or at least upset, and it's a match for their values!) These are just a few of the criteria that a proposed slogan ought to meet and pass. Read on for more clues to help you create "American truth bites" that will go viral.

Since it's only July of 2017 I trust the Dems are not serious about this slogan, despite the fact that it is the current name of their new platform. This is a feeler, and folks are telling them how they feel, that's for sure. This slogan sinks to Trump's own personal level--it's about "deals." Now I know that we'd had FDR's New Deal, Truman's Fair Deal, and so on, but the word "deal" has just become radioactive. It's association with Trump has spoiled it. We've got new suspicions about "deals" these days. Trump's own campaign slogan didn't even go there, probably because he had high-powered wordsmith advice. We on the left need to be offering the American people something bigger, brighter, and more moral. (Many complaining about the Dems' new slogan say it sounds like they are selling used cars.) As George Lakoff never tires of saying, American politics is about moral visions! Yes, and it's about economics too-- a moral economics that's fair, honest, and innovative.

No, I'm not going to say right now exactly what a substitute Democratic slogan should be. But below you can find the Metaphor Project's criteria for a slogan that has "legs." (These are also on our website at www.metaphorproject.org, under the Tools link.)

Now maybe you are asking yourself "how do I even get to the point of having something to test with all of these criteria?" Go to our site and look at the American Framing Steps, and the two main resources we use with that message builder, the American Story Elements, and American Metaphor Categories. There are also other very useful items under the Tools menu too: American Change Language, American Breakthrough Language, and Red,Blue,and Purple. Somewhere in those resources you might find just the right catch phrase, everyday political metaphor, or image you can tweak for today's needs. (Just reading through these lists might jog your memory re others.) Remember, everything now has to be short, fast, and powerful enough to evoke a familiar, ideal, American identity story. Even "new stories" need at least one familiar element in order to stick in people's minds. "Community rights" is a good example.

Now for the Metaphor Project's specific suggestions for testing slogan possibilities:

Criteria for Successful Mainstream Framing

The Metaphor Project's eight main criteria below use some ideas and language drawn from the world of advertising, because advertisers were among the first to do serious research on what actually works to persuade people in modern communications media, starting during the Second World War. The GOP has long used this research and its modern updates in campaigns. It is high time that people of good will learned to use these ideas for the common good. If your funds permit, follow up on using these criteria by testing your results via polls, focus groups or other common surveying tools, formal or informal.

  1. Which of your creations might really be able to go viral? Be honest with yourself.
  2. Which ones are broadly accessible now? How do you know?
  3. Are they fresh new combinations, surprising tweaks of the familiar, or just the right conventional phrase or metaphor for the moment?
  4. Are they concrete, not abstract? Do they create a new category, the way
    "marriage equality" did?
  5. Do they suggest a story or draw a picture favorable to your cause? Are they self-explanatory? Do they evoke core American moral values?
  6. Do they make use of a comparison to something familiar to most people?
  7. Do they point to what causes the problem? Do they suggest a solution to the problem? Do the negative ones imply a potentially empowering positive story? (Example: 'Treaty trap' implies that one could also get out of it, go around it, warn people of it, spring it, stay out of it, prevent damage.)
  8. Do they have rhythm and do they 'jingle?' Say them aloud to check. Even words on a page or bumper sticker are heard in the head. This is a vital criterion today. See Leslie Savan's study of 'pop speak,' Slam Dunks and No Brainers, listed in American Studies in our Selected Sources and Links.

NOW THINK TWICE:

  • Do your results really pass the audience accessibility test?
  • Do they have broad audience appeal right now?
  • Who might they offend?
  • Is it worth it?

And here are some more tests to think about now, also on our site under Tools:

Some Other Useful Criteria for American Frames

  • Do they use active verbs?

  • Do they refer to well-known elements of our culture?

  • Do they match your intention, the intended audience, and the task?

  • Do they explain concepts?

    Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.metaphorproject.org
Susan C. Strong, Ph.D., is the founder and executive director of the Metaphor Project. She is also the author of our new book, MOVE OUR MESSAGE: HOW TO GET AMERICA'S EAR, available on our website. The mission of the Metaphor Project is helping (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Reframing Climate Change Now

Framing Climate Change Action Now: Advice, Slogans, & the "Necessity" Frame

Countering the GOP "Sabotage America" Campaign

"Corporate Welfare:" Kidnapped and Brainwashed

Counter-frame It! How to Stop Using Their Words

Tell the Media Again: Say "Safety," not "Control!"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Susan Strong

Become a Fan
Author 14224
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 11 fans, 58 articles, 110 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Better than a "deal"

In her latest Washington Post column, Nation editor Katrina vanden Heuval calls on the Democrats to adopt more elements of the People's Platform in their new "Better Deal "proposal. The People's Platform is a much stronger response to the current destruction of American society. It is doable, realistic, and necessary. Why do I say that? Because the program it describes has already been a great success in the Scandinavian countries. A quick look at a recent book by veteran activist George Lakey, Viking Economics, describes in detail how they did it. Carrying out People's Platform type reforms there led to victory over the same "insider" forces destroying America today. And our American version has a better name than "deal!"

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 2, 2017 at 12:22:21 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 