 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

How to Collect on a Bet Against Trump

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 10/20/18

Author 70183
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

From fy.wikipedia.org: Ofbyld:Nuremberg chronicles - Atilla, King of the Huns (CXXXVII
Ofbyld:Nuremberg chronicles - Atilla, King of the Huns (CXXXVII ...607 Ã-- 767 - 236k - jpg
(Image by fy.wikipedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

I hear Don bet Warren on the slope of her blood,
And got back the news that his face is all mud,
And now he's squirming o'er plunking down cash,
Saying he'll wait till the next 'lection bash,
'Cause Don like the Pope is never quite wrong,
And only pays off if it makes his rep strong.
.
I speak with experience of my own bets with Don,
Like when he told me at the Hither-and-Yon,
"I'll plop in your hand a cool million cash,
If you can prove Barack was just talkin' trash,
On his Honolu' birth the same as he said,
And not in dark Kenya with manger for bed."
.
So I purloined a copy of Obama's birth cert.,
And showed it to Don over our next dessert.
He put on some glasses and frowned for a time,
Then said, "What's a paper but photoshopped rhyme?
Proof of this type is poor fun of rank mirth.
What good's a scrap? Bring me vid of his birth!"
.
But video back then was really not great,
Unless your doctor had a good Super Eight,
So I asked Don if we could make a new bet,
And he came right back with what caused him much fret:
"I dare you to prove that the inaug' of Barack
Drew more folks than mine which is nonsense and schlock."
.
This I figured was a quick piece of cake:
There's video galore, and none of it fake!
But I brought it to Don, who just shook that great mane:
"But who are these people? Have you even one name?
I'll tell you who: they're the DOJ mob!
Loser-crats all lying down on the job!"
.
Don gave one last chance though it came pretty high:
"Find me a leader, Phil, who's greater than I,
Who in just two years ever made such a mark.
I mean, go and rummage through history's whole ark."
So off I went, looking till mine eyes did ache,
All the time thinking of that million at stake.
.
With triumph on face I went back to ol' Don,
And slid him my answer and data thereon:
"Atilla -- of course! What a dumbbell am I!
How could it be that I forgot to him scry?"
He grabbed his checkbook, muttered, "Son of a gun,"
And made me wealthy on the rep of a Hun.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I live in Madrid, Spain, where I teach English on a freelance basis. My four novels can be seen on my website: www.philipkraske.com

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9-11 was a national job

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Syria and sarin: such is politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 