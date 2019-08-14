 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/14/19

How a Suicide Watch Really Works

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 503310
Message John Kiriakou
Become a Fan
  (41 fans)

From Consortium News

NYC prison where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead.
NYC prison where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead.
(Image by (Jim Henderson, CC0, Wikimedia Commons))   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

A cottage industry has been spawned over the past week for the chattering classes on every network to comment on the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, the millionaire financier charged with sex-trafficking of underage girls.

The talking heads have also babbled on about the inner workings of federal prisons. Nearly every word I've heard is either factually incorrect, out of context, or fantastical. I spent 23 months in a federal penitentiary and served on suicide watch over a fellow inmate. So I can set the record straight about how suicide watches work in federal prisons, and about the conditions that led Epstein, apparently, to take his own life. If Epstein's death turns out to have been an actual suicide, it would be the result of a complete breakdown in the system that was supposed to protect him.

First, suicide watch in the federal prison system is a big deal. When a prisoner is suicidal, or has attempted suicide, he is placed in a designated "suicide watch room." It is a physical room in the medical unit where one wall is a window. The prisoner is stripped naked and given a paper smock to wear. There are no sheets or pillowcases on the bed. So the prisoner doesn't harm himself, there is nothing else inside the room other than a sink and a toilet. Outside that window wall, a rotating shift of prisoner volunteers sits 24 hours a day to watch the prisoner to make sure he doesn't attempt suicide again. There are also video cameras inside the room to ensure the prisoner does not try to harm himself. Uniformed guards check on the prisoner every 30 minutes, and a nurse, physician's assistant, or psychologist visits the prisoner at least once a day.

- Advertisement -

When the prisoner is released from suicide watch, which usually takes a week or two, one of two things happen: Either the prisoner is returned to his cell, where he normally has between one and five cellmates, or he is sent to solitary confinement, where he can be watched more closely than he could be watched in the general population. In most prisons, solitary confinement is not at all solitary. Solitary confinement is usually grossly overcrowded with two or even three prisoners in each cell built for one. One prisoner is in a bunk and the other one or two sleep on mats on the floor. Depending on the prison, guards patrol the unit every 15 or 30 minutes to make sure than nothing untoward is taking place. And don't forget that there are security cameras that cover literally every inch of a prison every minute of every day. At least, there are supposed to be.

Many Mistakes

So how did Epstein kill himself, if that's what happened? Every safeguard at every turn had to fail. First, we know that Epstein was not on suicide watch. He had been removed, despite the fact that he had only recently attempted suicide. That was a mistake.

- Advertisement -

We know also that Epstein was returned to a two-man cell and that his cellmate had been transferred to another prison, leaving him alone there. That was a mistake.

We know that two of the three guards who were responsible for watching Epstein were not trained corrections officers. The prison was short staffed most are and two of the three guards were actually supposed to be assigned elsewhere in the prison. (Secretaries, nurses, even the dentist and the chaplain sometimes pitch in when there aren't enough guards.) That was a mistake.

Two of the three guards also were exhausted. One had worked overtime five days in a row and another was working mandatory overtime. That was a mistake. The guards were supposed to make rounds every 30 minutes to make sure that everything was in order and no prisoners were in danger. They didn't do that. That was yet another mistake.

Mug shot of Jeffrey Epstein taken in 2006 following his indictment for soliciting prostitution from underage girls.
Mug shot of Jeffrey Epstein taken in 2006 following his indictment for soliciting prostitution from underage girls.
(Image by (Wikimedia Commons))   Details   DMCA

None of these observations answers the question of whether Epstein actually committed suicide. It appears that he did. But, let's not forget that in any prison in America, sex offenders and especially those who sexually assault children are the lowest of the low. Their lives are always in danger. I can tell you a hundred stories of assaults on pedophiles that I observed from my time at the Federal Correctional Institution at Loretto, Pennsylvania.

- Advertisement -

One of the reasons that almost all pedophiles are kept in low-security prisons is that they're so much more likely to be assaulted or even murdered in higher-security facilities and they're not eligible to be placed in minimum-security work camps because of the gravity of their crimes. The Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, however, where Epstein was awaiting trial, is a maximum-security facility because it's a transportation center. Almost every prisoner there is awaiting trial and will eventually be sent somewhere else. Epstein was likely a marked man from the minute he walked through the door.

I don't know if Epstein committed suicide. When we have to choose between incompetence and conspiracy, I usually go with incompetence, though there are many powerful people who were in Epstein's circle who would not have wanted facts to emerge at his trial. One cannot rule out that all these mistakes made could have been intentional to create the conditions for him to attempt suicide againthis time successfully.

One of my attorneys gave me some advice before I left for prison. "Don't make anybody angry," he said. "Most prisoners are attached to one gang or another the Italians, the Aryans, the Crips and the Bloods, MS-13, the Mexican drug gangs. Every one of them has a long arm and they can reach into any prison in the country."

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

John Kiriakou Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kiriakou spent 14 years at the CIA and two years in a federal prison for blowing the whistle on the agency's use of torture. He served on John Kerry's Senate Foreign Relations Committee for two years as senior investigator into the Middle (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Forcing the Innocent to Plead Guilty, an American Disgrace

Brennan and Clapper Should Not Escape Prosecution

An Incompetent FBI Dropped the Ball on Syed Farook

If Hillary Clinton Gets a Pass on Espionage From President Obama, So Should Whistleblowers

The US Postal Service Is Spying On Us

Kathleen Kane: Another Whistleblower Goes to Prison in America

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 