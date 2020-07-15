How Trump Stole 2020: Greg Palast & Noam Chomsky, moderated by Amy Goodman

Greg Palast in his NYC office.
NOAM CHOMSKY
On Zoom the evening of Bastille Day, which commemorates a victory of democracy over monied interests and monarchism, Greg Palast and Noam Chomsky discussed Palast's new book published today, How Trump Stole 2020.
Amy Goodman was a superb moderator.
The event was sponsored by Seven Stories Books, Jacobin magazine, and Project
Censored.
Palast began by reading from his page 2, which asks how such a psychotic narcissist (the verdict of
professionals; GP's language is far more colorful) was able to win in 2016how could we
have allowed this to happen?
Well, it isn't our fault, the author reassures us. Clinton lost in 2016 but millions of votes
were stolen in myriad ways I gave up counting years ago. We must wise up to make sure this grim history doesn't repeat itself.
Professor Chomsky was hardly a cheerleader. In a grim, aged monotone, he said that the
bottom line of this country from its beginnings was hardly democracy but rather to keep
the super-rich happy so that money won't leave our shores. The GOP is dedicated to the welfare of corporations
and these tycoons. The Republicans are principled people, dedicated to protecting the minority from the majority, and originalists, hearkening back to the intentions of the founding fathers, who opposed the depredations of democracy.
Chomsky quoted one source, Michael J. Klarman's The Framers' Coup: The Making of the United
States Constitution. According to democracy theory, he said, the majority are stupid and should be
