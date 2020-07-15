 
 
General News    H3'ed 7/15/20

How Trump Stole 2020: Greg Palast & Noam Chomsky, moderated by Amy Goodman

By       (Page 1 of 8 pages)

Greg Palast in his NYC office.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Zdroberts)   Details   Source   DMCA
NOAM CHOMSKY
(Image by Cancillera Ecuador)   Details   DMCA

On Zoom the evening of Bastille Day, which commemorates a victory of democracy over monied interests and monarchism, Greg Palast and Noam Chomsky discussed Palast's new book published today, How Trump Stole 2020.

Amy Goodman was a superb moderator.

The event was sponsored by Seven Stories Books, Jacobin magazine, and Project

Censored.

Palast began by reading from his page 2, which asks how such a psychotic narcissist (the verdict of

professionals; GP's language is far more colorful) was able to win in 2016how could we

have allowed this to happen?

Well, it isn't our fault, the author reassures us. Clinton lost in 2016 but millions of votes

were stolen in myriad ways I gave up counting years ago. We must wise up to make sure this grim history doesn't repeat itself.

Professor Chomsky was hardly a cheerleader. In a grim, aged monotone, he said that the

bottom line of this country from its beginnings was hardly democracy but rather to keep

the super-rich happy so that money won't leave our shores. The GOP is dedicated to the welfare of corporations

and these tycoons. The Republicans are principled people, dedicated to protecting the minority from the majority, and originalists, hearkening back to the intentions of the founding fathers, who opposed the depredations of democracy.

Chomsky quoted one source, Michael J. Klarman's The Framers' Coup: The Making of the United

States Constitution. According to democracy theory, he said, the majority are stupid and should be

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Marta Steele is an author/editor/blogger who has been writing for Opednews.com since 2006. She is also author of the 2012 book "Grassroots, Geeks, Pros, and Pols: The Election Integrity Movement's Nonstop Battle to Win Back the People's Vote,
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
