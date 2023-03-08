 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Sci Tech   

How Many Nuclear Power Plant Hydrogen Explosions are Enough? Penly 1 In France Is Now On The Explosions List.

By   No comments, In Series: Destructive, Day to Day Hydrogen Explosions in Nuclear Power Plants
Message Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow

The French Penly 1 nuclear power plant is the latest cover-up of hydrogen explosions in nuclear plants. When will nuclear reactor explosion safety be a priority? When will our lives and our environment be more important than cheerleading for the nuclear industry?

New information to provide on this explosive topic is that here we are again and again, over and over ("Ringhals 4 and the Next Nuclear Power Plant Explosion Prediction"). Concisely stated, more explosions have damaged pipes in nuclear power plants, and the nuclear industry and the regulators who are expected to protect us refuse to act.

I am of the opinion that nuclear is a critical part of our energy future. However, accepting hydrogen explosion risks and risks to lives from nuclear reactor plants is unacceptable.

The Penly 1 Cover-ups

Multiple news sources have reported the most recent nuclear reactor system damages at French nuclear reactor plants. The 'French energy group EDF has reported discovering a significant new crack in a cooling pipe [- six inches long -] at a nuclear power plant,' 'in the latest such incident to plague the energy sector. The group has been beset by maintenance problems at its ageing park of reactors over the last year that have forced it to take more than a dozen of them offline for checks and emergency repairs ("Crack in French nuclear reactor pipe highlights maintenance issues for state-run EDF's aging plants", click here).

A year ago, a pump reportedly leaked oil and caused a fire at this same plant ("Radioactive leak at France's Penly plant after fires break out", click here).

The press quite simply regurgitates whatever they are falsely told by reactor operators and regulators.

Figure 1: A 2001 hydrogen explosion in a 6 inch pipe at Hamaoka, Japan
Figure 1: A 2001 hydrogen explosion in a 6 inch pipe at Hamaoka, Japan
(Image by Japanese governement)   Details   DMCA

The Facts

Pipes and pumps do not crack and leak unless there are causes. Explosions of hydrogen inside the reactor systems explain those causes.

In a series of Op Eds and peer-reviewed engineering journal publications, I have proved this conclusion (Leishear Engineering, LLC, .leishearengineeringllc.com/publications.html). However, the Press, the nuclear industry regulators, and the nuclear reactor operators continually refuse to address this major safety concern ("The U.S. Government Murders Us Through Indifference and Deceit - Cover-ups Throughout U.S. Industries"; "Nuclear Threats - Part 6 - The Power of the Press to Crush Dissenting Opinions - The Reagan Years, the Past, and Today", click here).

Small explosions crack pipes like Penly 1 and Diablo Canyon ("One More Government Cover-up: The Diablo Canyon Nuclear Reactor System Explosions and Resultant Leak").

Slightly larger explosions burst pipes like those in Brunsbuettel, Germany, and Hamaoko, Japan ("Nuclear Power Plant Explosions and Damages During Routine Operations").

Other explosions and water hammers crack underground pipes to release tritium into water supplies. Many tritium leaks are known ("Tritium leaks found at many nuke sites", click here). Recent theory proves that fatigue corrosion cracks pipes to accelerate underground piping corrosion ("Water Hammer and Fatigue Corrosion, I-III", Leishear, in publication).

The bigger explosions blow up nuclear reactor buildings like Fukushima ("Nuclear Threats - Part 5 - An Incoming Nuclear Plant Explosion Disaster- Zaporizhzhia Near Missed This Next Disaster"). Stop nuclear power plant explosions!!!!!!!!!

Addendum

Perhaps one nuclear reactor operator or one nuclear reactor regulator will act to stop explosions in nuclear power plants. If actions are taken in one plant, others may be forced to follow to save lives and the environment.

The following message was submitted to France's Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN).

Hydrogen explosions in nuclear power plants crack pipes. See "How Many Nuclear Power Plant Hydrogen Explosions are Enough? Penly 1 In France Is Now On The Explosions List", .opednews.com/populum/manage.php?

(Article changed on Mar 08, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST)

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, P.E., PMP, ASME Fellow, NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, NACE Senior Internal Piping Corrosion Technologist, AMPP Certified Protective Coatings Inspector, Structural steel worker, Welder, Carpenter, and Journeyman (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Destructive, Day to Day Hydrogen Explosions in Nuclear Power Plants"

Nuclear Power Plant Explosions and Damages During Routine Operations (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/15/2023
Ringhals 4 and the Next Nuclear Power Plant Explosion Prediction (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/07/2023
Did a Nuclear Power Plant Explosion Detonate In 2022 at Sweden's Ringhals 4 Nuclear Reactor? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/31/2023
View All 6 Articles in "Destructive, Day to Day Hydrogen Explosions in Nuclear Power Plants"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What Really Happened at the Piper Alpha Oil-Rig Explosions - New Findings - Stop Killing Oil-Rig Workers

Would The Detonation Of Tactical Nuclear Weapons (Atomic Bombs) Against People Equal Mass Murder And War Crimes?

The U.S. Cannot Adequately Protect Us From a Nuclear Attack by North Korea

The CDC Should Stop Drinking-Water Dangers - Stop E. Coli and Listeria Disease Outbreaks and Lead and Copper Poisonings!

Deceit is the Core of Nuclear Power Explosion Safety

Gas Pipeline Explosions and Deaths can be Stopped! - The San Bruno and Carlsbad Pipeline Explosions - Recent Findings

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend