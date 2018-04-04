Power of Story Send a Tweet        
How Long Before Amazon's Bezos Divests Washington Post

The history of Trump and Amazon's long-standing feud President Trump slammed Amazon, believing the company to have evaded taxes, in a tweet sent March 29. But this is hardly the first time the two have clashed.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Washington Post)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Yesterday I observed to a friend that it's only a matter of time before Jeff Bezos divests the Washington Post from his Amazon assets. Why? Because Trump goes after things that piss him off, and the WaPo is really pissing Trump off.

So it was no surprise to see Michelle Goldberg's NYTimes article today, The Autocrat's Playbook. She compares Trump's threats and verbal assaults on Amazon to Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan's assault on media that criticized him. He didn't attack it directly. Goldberg describes:

"In 2009, Turkey's tax ministry imposed a $2.5 billion fine for alleged tax evasion on Dogan Yayin, a media conglomerate whose newspapers and television stations were critical of the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Under financial and political pressure, the company began unloading some assets and closing others. Last month, the billionaire Aydin Dogan sold his remaining media properties, including the influential Hurriyet newspaper and CNN Turk, to a group of Erdogan loyalists."

So I'll take yesterday's speculation a step further and prognosticate that Bezos will sell the WaPo to a private investor, maybe a hedge fund, or maybe even to Sinclair media, or another proxy for Trump and his puppetmasters, the Koch brothers.

Goldberg goes on to give examples of how media companies in Russia and Venezuela critical of Vladimir Putin and Hugo Chavez were pressured so they were sold to friendlier owners.

Trump has long had a grudge against Amazon. Recently he . has tweeted:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

Rob Kall

(Member since Jun 5, 2005)


  New Content

To those deluded by the fantasy that Trump is standing up to the "deep state" or fighting for the average worker, I say, wake up from your fantasy and face reality.


Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 1:16:44 PM

Author 0
Maxwell

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3648 comments


Agreed.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 3:09:26 PM

Author 0
Maxwell

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3648 comments


And it's funny how the term "Deep State" has caught on on the right. To some of us tinfoil hatted conspiracy theorists the Deep State is the prime suspect for 11/22/1963 and 9/11/2001. Now Hannity and Limbaugh are railing about how the Deep State is trying to take their guy out. Commenters and writers here are saying exactly the same thing.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 3:14:19 PM

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 3:14:19 PM

Author 0
Paul from Potomac

(Member since Nov 1, 2009), 12 fans, 13 articles, 1 quicklinks, 524 comments, 3 diaries


  New Content

WaPo has been a CIA mouthpiece for decades, so that's old news. Bezos stands to lose billions if Trump really comes after him. 45's actually right on the USPO impacts as well as Bezos tax scams, but his greatest threat to humanity is twofold: warmongering and fossil fuels. He needs to go or change his personality traits. Don't hold your breath.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 2:42:21 PM

Author 0
Tom Huckin

(Member since Sep 4, 2008), 3 fans, 4 articles, 240 comments


  New Content

I dunno, Rob. The WaPo is a major propaganda organ of both the national security state and the political establishment. Owning it gives Bezos extraordinary power in both domains. I can't see him relinquishing it just to save a few billion dollars. That's pocket change for him.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 2:53:51 PM

Author 0
Maxwell

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3648 comments


  New Content

The 2.6 billion Amazon is costing the USPS sounds like another alternative fact he pulled from his butt. I don't believe I have ever received anything from Amazon via USPS. Is he talking about rural areas where Fedex and UPS won't go? Maybe, but I think he just made it up. And the only reason USPS is losing money is because the GOP made them fund pensions for about 5 lifetimes.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 3:08:56 PM

Author 0
Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 9 fans, 1 articles, 402 comments


I concur. The thing about their having to fund their pensions to the extent that they must has been a travesty since inception. Committing all sorts of travesties seems to be the ongoing M.O. of our out of control government.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 4:00:35 PM

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 4, 2018 at 4:00:35 PM

Author 0
