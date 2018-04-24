This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Down With Tyranny

- Advertisement -

Thomas Frank, author of the widely acclaimed book Listen, Liberal -- widely acclaimed at least among the insurgent, anti-corporate wing of the Democratic Party -- recently published a long article in Harpers demonstrating that Donald Trump could well be re-elected president in 2020. His reasons include the effect of economic prosperity as an offset to moral repugnance (see Bill Clinton in 1996) and Trump's still high (and increasing) popularity among his supporters.



A note about Trump's support: The most recent CNN/SSRS poll, for example, shows Trump's approval among all respondents at a near-term high, 42% approval, vs. 54% disapproval. More importantly, in the same poll his approval among Republicans is 86%. (The most recent Rasmussen Daily Presidential Tracking Poll shows Trump's approval among likely voters even higher, at 49%.)



As Howie pointed out recently, "If he's not king of America, he is king of the GOP." The implications of this are huge, as we watch the Mueller take-down operation turn the screws on Trump's money operation. On that, more later.





- Advertisement -

JW: Okay, what about Mueller saving us?



- Advertisement - TF: Every Democrat that I talked to is counting on Mueller to deliver the midterms for them. This has worked for Democrats before. The famous Watergate class in Congress in 1974 was entirely the doing of Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal, and the Democrats are basically expecting that to happen again. It looks like it will work.



JW: What's wrong with that?



TF: It breeds a kind of passiveness among Democrats where they never have to think about their own message.

And lest you think the failure of 2016 should be counted successful thanks to the popular vote, consider: The Party turned a blowout into a squeaker, by rejecting a populist candidate who filled football stadiums in favor of an Establishment candidate who couldn't fill a gymnasium -- in a change-year election.



(Image by Twitter) Permission Details DMCA



Frank continues:

- Advertisement -

"They [Democrats] may succeed in the coming midterms, but that's a recipe for disaster in the long term. If Trump is not running for reelection three years from now, there's going to be another Trump. The Republicans are never going to retreat from what this guy showed them in 2016. They now understand how you beat the Democrats. The next Trump is not going to be so vulgar, he's not going to have affairs with porn stars, he's not going to pick fights with NFL players. So the Democrats have to be thinking bigger. They can't think 'Oh, he screwed up. Great! Now we get back in.'"

Next Page 1 | 2