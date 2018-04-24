Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

How Democrats Can Win with a Mandate in 2020, and Why They Likely Won't

By       Message Gaius Publius       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/24/18

Author 505486
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Down With Tyranny

From youtube.com: Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi {MID-285036}
Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Thomas Frank, author of the widely acclaimed book Listen, Liberal -- widely acclaimed at least among the insurgent, anti-corporate wing of the Democratic Party -- recently published a long article in Harpers demonstrating that Donald Trump could well be re-elected president in 2020. His reasons include the effect of economic prosperity as an offset to moral repugnance (see Bill Clinton in 1996) and Trump's still high (and increasing) popularity among his supporters.

A note about Trump's support: The most recent CNN/SSRS poll, for example, shows Trump's approval among all respondents at a near-term high, 42% approval, vs. 54% disapproval. More importantly, in the same poll his approval among Republicans is 86%. (The most recent Rasmussen Daily Presidential Tracking Poll shows Trump's approval among likely voters even higher, at 49%.)

As Howie pointed out recently, "If he's not king of America, he is king of the GOP." The implications of this are huge, as we watch the Mueller take-down operation turn the screws on Trump's money operation. On that, more later.

- Advertisement -
Democrats Can Elect the Next Fake-Populist Republican

One of the offshoots of Frank's thesis is that Democrats are quite likely to bring about this outcome -- Trump's reelection -- themselves. Here's the short version of this argument, from a follow-up interview with Thomas Frank by Jon Wiener and published in The Nation:

JW: Okay, what about Mueller saving us?

- Advertisement -
TF: Every Democrat that I talked to is counting on Mueller to deliver the midterms for them. This has worked for Democrats before. The famous Watergate class in Congress in 1974 was entirely the doing of Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal, and the Democrats are basically expecting that to happen again. It looks like it will work.

JW: What's wrong with that?

TF: It breeds a kind of passiveness among Democrats where they never have to think about their own message.
That's probably enough in itself to make the point clear. Since Trump's election, Democrats have only once concerned themselves with revising their message -- their early, ill-fated, short-lived, badly-received PR effort known as the "Better Deal," with "better jobs" and so forth. This was especially rich after spending all of the previous two years laughing off Sanders' actual populism as impractical.

The Better Deal campaign died almost the day it was born, and Democrats today are doing nothing to revisit and learn from the failure of 2016, other than continue to announce in every conceivable way their 2016 theme, "We're not him."

And lest you think the failure of 2016 should be counted successful thanks to the popular vote, consider: The Party turned a blowout into a squeaker, by rejecting a populist candidate who filled football stadiums in favor of an Establishment candidate who couldn't fill a gymnasium -- in a change-year election.


(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Frank continues:

- Advertisement -
"They [Democrats] may succeed in the coming midterms, but that's a recipe for disaster in the long term. If Trump is not running for reelection three years from now, there's going to be another Trump. The Republicans are never going to retreat from what this guy showed them in 2016. They now understand how you beat the Democrats. The next Trump is not going to be so vulgar, he's not going to have affairs with porn stars, he's not going to pick fights with NFL players. So the Democrats have to be thinking bigger. They can't think 'Oh, he screwed up. Great! Now we get back in.'"
Frank believes Republicans now understand how to beat Democrats. The method is to run alongside the crowd that wants to overturn the Establishment -- in both parties -- and not against it. All they need do is find a candidate who will keep the base of Trump voters intact and attract enough independents who are both left-leaning and hate what the Democratic Party has become. In other words, all they need do is run a pro-change-appearing populist with a toned-down hint of the taint of Trumpian vulgarity -- just enough to attract, not enough to repel.

If they offer such a candidate, and the Democrats offer a their own pro-change-appearing candidate (for example, Cory Booker or Kamala Harris), the remaining left-leaning, betrayal-remembering independents will likely stay home. After that, it's anyone's call who wins. And God forbid the Democrats offer a likeable hack like Biden, or anyone else with his history of obvious subservience to money and power. It's over then for sure.

How Democrats Can Win With a Mandate

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

A writer who contributes to a number of publications, including digby's Hullabaloo, Down With Tyranny, Naked Capitalism, Truthout and Alternet.

On Twitter — @Gaius_Publius

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Carl Bernstein: The White House Is Terrified the Clinton Campaign "Is In Freefall"

You Broke It, You Bought It": A Sanders Activist Challenges Clinton Supporters

Who Leaked the Podesta and DNC Emails? A Look at the Other Side

Could Endorsing Clinton Hurt Down-Ticket Democrats? Polling Says Yes.

What Would Happen If Sanders Ran for President in 2020?

What's the Cost to the American People of Keeping Senators Like Patty Murray in Office?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 13 fans, 1 quicklinks, 5926 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

OMG we conservatives are laughing so hard right now with Bernie Sanders new plan to give every American a job!

At least he is focusing on what the democrat party preys upon for a career.

The democrat party is not the party of hard working Americans.

Look at it like this...

Imagine on the ground is a big ant pile. Hard workers supporting their colony for survival as is natural.

Now imagine another ant colony next to it only in that ant colony there are no workers. Only freeloading takers who are preying upon the working colony for sustenance by stealing it.

The working ant colony are hard working Americans aka Republican conservatives. The non-working ant colony are welfare freeloaders who simply will not work, will not produce and will not contribute aka the democrat party.

This is how we view the democrat party. That party is the party of takers, not producers. Hard working Americans are SICK and tired of it all and especially being told we have to pay for the democrat voter base.

And democrats want to throw open the borders of this country to even more takers they want to throw OUR hard earned money at to buy their votes!

This is how the democrat party operates and acquires voters by buying them off with other people's money.

The democrat party is destroying America. No other way to look at it.

We have already gone well above more than 50% of this country is on some form of welfare. Today in America the takers outnumber the hard working producers and this is how the democrats plan to win and defeat us. They expect us to pay for it all and they want to win by taking and not giving nor caring about us American citizens.

Sad what this country has become! Americans are going to have to take BACK our country. Trump is a beginning of that process.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 24, 2018 at 4:00:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
watchpocket

Become a Fan
Author 89066

(Member since Jul 22, 2013), 2 fans, 117 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

🤪🤪🤪

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 24, 2018 at 6:17:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
liberalsrock

Become a Fan
Author 2439

(Member since Aug 18, 2006), 6 fans, 1012 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

A very skewered look at reality Mr. Johnson.Much of what you said about the Democratic party is right and with them fighting real liberals to keep the party middle of the road and big bussines friendly like the republicans i don't expect to see them generating m uch support.Lets take an honest look at your republican party.they are the creators and biggest supporters of global free trade costing workers millions of jobs.they have long fought for lower wages and no health or retirement for workers.how does this benefit the working class.the republican party has always been the defender of the rich and powerful not the workers although they have pulled the wool over stupid peoples eyes to convince them they care.The republican party is the party of fascism and hates Democracy taking away peoples votes if they are not white,biggoted republicans..why so many people on welfare because of the low wages your republican rich pay to working people.Most people collecting foodstamps are the working poor made that way by the republican party.you complain out of two sides of your crooked mouth about bernie wanting to guarentee people jobs and then complain about them not wanting to work.We do agree on how sad this country has become but for diffrent reasons.yoiu want a small rich class of white takers to rule while i want everybody who wants to work to be paid fairly,have a decent retirement,the same opportunity as others and the same rights.this is closer to what the founding fathers wanted even though they to favored the rich

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 24, 2018 at 6:36:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 13 fans, 1 quicklinks, 5926 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to liberalsrock:   New Content

Your claim of what I want is invalid and not real. Fake manufactured opinion based on agenda bias.


If I am opposed to welfare and non-working non-producing people, then that can only mean that I want those same people to get to work.


It is the democrat party who does NOT want them to get to work because then they would switch parties and vote in their best interests.


Right now they are voting democrat to keep those welfare checks rolling in and democrats are using our money to keep them in line behind the democrat party.


The democrat party is keeping minorities down by not helping them to help themselves. Democrats are cruelly paying their voter base of freeloaders to stay trapped in poverty and ghettos of misery with no hope and no futures all thanks to democrats in power wanting to stay in power.


This is a huge problem real Americans are sick and tired of.


Why should our lives be exposed to democrats harassment every single day of our lives? We have a right to live in peace and live without the constant perpetual harassment and demonizing of us coming from democrats.


Has the time come for conservatives to create democrat free "safe" zones across America so we can live in peace?


Why anyone would vote democrat is beyond me. If you love America you do not vote democrat. If you love America vote along with hard working Americans trying to save their country from collapse civil strife.


When America falls, we know where to point the finger.



Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 24, 2018 at 7:08:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 