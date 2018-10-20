 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Houston Chronicle and Mexico's former President Fox Endorse Beto for Senator, Justin Nelson~Attorney General

By Stephen Fox

October 20, 2018

Author 4578
Texas Senate Race Turning Into A Surprisingly Close Showdown | NBC Nightly News Houston is now one of the most diverse cities in the country -- a change which Democrats hope will help U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke succeed over Sen. Ted Cruz.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: NBC News)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Why is Houston so important in the larger scale of this election, and why does this first endorsement matter so much?

First, the Houston Chronicle: OPINION ~~~~ For U.S. Senate: Beto O'Rourke

By The Editorial Board | on October 19, 2018

Ted Cruz - Republican Party: -... -... Beto O'Rourke - Democratic Party: -... -... -... -...1/2

[At long last, some fruits of the Battle of the Editorial Pages, as I have frequently described my own strategic focus on so many political battles and races: these endorsements have started coming in, and starting with a colossal bang, the largest paper in the largest city, the key to victory for Democrats, especially Beto O'Rourke and Attorney General candidate, Justin Nelson.

Let's hope many more come in, and as they do, I will be posting and sharing them here at OpEdNews. One of the keys to this strategy is that the person reading the letters to the editor is usually involved in the ultimate endorsement, which in this case is coming very early in the endorsement timetable. It takes courage for them to do this and many wait and wait till they see who else said what. The fact that the Editorial Board would do this so early on tells you that they are responsible and resolute, and, like a jury that doesn't need to deliberate ad nauseum, brings back their verdict very quickly.

This endorsement will also coalesce and compound Beto's power and will build on it, my point right from the beginning, going back to my first articles on this back on January 1, 2018, something like throwing a rock in a big pool and then waiting and watching for the ripples to hit the edge. I know from studying the editorial page endorsements for Obama in 2008 precisely how this works, and I also recall in January of 2016 how my reading a 4 sentence letter to the editor in the Santa Fe New Mexican about how - of the Santa Fe delegates to the state convention were supporting Bernie Sanders.

There will be more editorial board endorsements coming soon, and they will be like a might tide that will sweep us to victory in November, provided nefarious and evil thieves of votes don't tear into voting machines all over Texas and in the states with such fierce battles going on now.

With any good luck and with any good karma, this will spill over into the Attorney General's race, and replace a very crooked Ken Paxton, with his 3 federal indictments for Securities Fraud and related offenses, with a very bright patent lawyer from Austin, Justin Nelson, who served as a clerk for Sandra Day O'Connor.]

This is what the Chronicle had to say:

The collective swoon that U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke has aroused among victory-starved Democrats nationwide recalls, even as it far exceeds, the fleeting infatuation that attached itself to another Texas politician not long ago. A Democratic gubernatorial candidate known for her 13-hour filibuster on the floor of the state Senate against stringent anti-abortion legislation, as well as for her watermelon-hued running shoes, she drew the same sort of clamorous attention that O'Rourke is getting this year. As it turned out, of course, the Wendy Davis crush couldn't survive another sort of crush -- an ignominious 22-point loss to her 2014 Republican opponent, then-Attorney General Greg Abbott.

A similar fate may await O'Rourke in this still-fervid red state, despite the charismatic El Pasoan's attention-getting and indefatigable campaign, the ubiquitous black-and-white "BETO" signs in yards across the state and an astounding fund-raising operation that raised close to $40 million while eschewing money from political action committees. Impressive, yes, but Lone Star State Democrats have learned not to get starry-eyed during their nearly quarter-century sojourn in the political wilderness.

With eyes clear but certainly not starry, we enthusiastically endorse Beto O'Rourke for U.S. Senate. The West Texas congressman's command of issues that matter to this state, his unaffected eloquence and his eagerness to reach out to all Texans make him one of the most impressive candidates this editorial board has encountered in many years. Despite the long odds he faces -- pollster nonpareil Nate Silver gives O'Rourke a 20 percent chance of winning -- a "Beto" victory would be good for Texas, not only because of his skills, both personal and political, but also because of the manifest inadequacies of the man he would replace.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

Stephen Fox

Stephen Fox (Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 324 articles, 14 quicklinks, 2468 comments, 14 diaries


  New Content

I hope you will not only share this article with friends and family in Texas, but also see what a potent strategy it will be for 2020 races to appeal to the mature intelligent voter who reads editorial pages, early on for letters from the heart from concerned citizens, but later, from the editorial boards of newspapers all over the nation.


The issue of vote theft still looms over prospects of victory. To understand this, please watch this video. It won't answer all the questions, and may make you more anxious than ever, but it is vital to understanding the midterms and the 2020 elections, before they happen.



Uncounted: The New Math of American Elections (Full Length) facebook.com/pages/ Uncounted-The-New-Math-of-Amer ican-Elections/11321231225 UNCOUNTED is an explosive new documentary that shows ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Justin Wallis) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 20, 2018 at 12:18:24 PM

Art Costa

Art Costa (Member since May 19, 2010), 1 fan, 287 comments


So let me get this right. The former Mexican President and former Mexican Coke head and staunch neoliberal is meddling in a US election and that's ok?

The tribes (D/R) are at it again and the ends justify the means... Machiavelli would be very proud indeed.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 20, 2018 at 2:40:05 PM

