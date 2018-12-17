Hey, Russiagate deniers, it's time to throw in the towel.

- Advertisement -

Politico reports in The Mueller indictments so far: Lies, trolls and hacks: "At least 33 people and three companies have been charged so far as a result of the special counsel's investigation into 2016 election tampering." Several of them admitted to lying about contacts with Russians.

"As part of his plea deal with Mueller, Papadopoulos admitted that he discussed his Russia contacts with top campaign officials, including a possible meeting between candidate Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin." "With the Manafort indictment, Mueller ensnared one of the Trump campaign's top aides and exposed a web of allegedly illicit business dealings between the former campaign chairman and pro-Russian Ukrainian officials that stretched back years."

"Flynn, who served a brief 24 days as Trump's national security adviser, admitted that he lied to federal investigators about conversations he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition about sanctions President Obama had just imposed on Russia for its interference in the 2016 elections and entered a plea deal with Mueller."

"Pinedo is a California resident who pleaded guilty to selling stolen bank account information to Russian internet trolls who allegedly used the credentials to buy internet ads to sow division among Americans during the election."

"Mueller's first indictment of foreign nationals blamed Russia's Internet Research Agency for orchestrating a "troll farm" that saturated online platforms with posts that vilified Clinton and supported Trump."

Trump lawyer [Michael] "Cohen later admitted in a plea deal with Mueller's team that he had also lied to Congress about business talks to build a Trump Tower in Russia, conceding that the discussions went much later in the campaign than he and and the Trump team had signaled. Cohen also said he kept Trump and his family abreast of the developments with the potential Russia project."

See The Mueller indictments so far: Lies, trolls and hacks for others.

Politifact called denial of Russiagate the "Lie of the Year" for 2017. "A mountain of evidence points to a single fact: Russia meddled in the U.S. presidential election of 2016."

Today I saw these headlines on news.google.com.

