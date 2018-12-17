 
 
General News

Hey, Russiagate deniers, it's time to throw in the towel.

By Don Smith (Page 1 of 2 pages)

Politico reports in The Mueller indictments so far: Lies, trolls and hacks: "At least 33 people and three companies have been charged so far as a result of the special counsel's investigation into 2016 election tampering." Several of them admitted to lying about contacts with Russians.

"As part of his plea deal with Mueller, Papadopoulos admitted that he discussed his Russia contacts with top campaign officials, including a possible meeting between candidate Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin." "With the Manafort indictment, Mueller ensnared one of the Trump campaign's top aides and exposed a web of allegedly illicit business dealings between the former campaign chairman and pro-Russian Ukrainian officials that stretched back years."

"Flynn, who served a brief 24 days as Trump's national security adviser, admitted that he lied to federal investigators about conversations he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition about sanctions President Obama had just imposed on Russia for its interference in the 2016 elections and entered a plea deal with Mueller."

"Pinedo is a California resident who pleaded guilty to selling stolen bank account information to Russian internet trolls who allegedly used the credentials to buy internet ads to sow division among Americans during the election."

"Mueller's first indictment of foreign nationals blamed Russia's Internet Research Agency for orchestrating a "troll farm" that saturated online platforms with posts that vilified Clinton and supported Trump."

Trump lawyer [Michael] "Cohen later admitted in a plea deal with Mueller's team that he had also lied to Congress about business talks to build a Trump Tower in Russia, conceding that the discussions went much later in the campaign than he and and the Trump team had signaled. Cohen also said he kept Trump and his family abreast of the developments with the potential Russia project."

See The Mueller indictments so far: Lies, trolls and hacks for others.

Politifact called denial of Russiagate the "Lie of the Year" for 2017. "A mountain of evidence points to a single fact: Russia meddled in the U.S. presidential election of 2016."

Today I saw these headlines on news.google.com.

Senate Intelligence Reports On Russia Detail Broad Disinformation Plan

NPR

Senate reports find millions of social media posts by Russians aimed at helping Trump, GOP

USA TODAY

Instagram Was More Effective Than Facebook at Spreading Russian Misinformation: Report

opednews.com

DFA organizer, Democratic Precinct Committee Officer, writer, and programmer.
 

Don Smith

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Don Smith

:)

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 10:38:00 PM

Author 0
John Rachel

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 11:37:29 PM

Author 0
John Rachel

I apologize for introducing facts and hard evidence in commenting on this catalog of Deep State propaganda. It's like inserting the Periodic Table into the middle of a Marvel comic book. But that's just the kind of troublemaker I am ....

Intel Vets Challenge 'Russia Hack' Evidence

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 11:47:15 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

I'm glad the title was so hilarious. Otherwise, I would've been completely overcome with pathos.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 12:37:18 AM

Author 0
Don Smith

That's old news and concerns just one specific question.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18

Author 0
BFalcon

You are now a chemist? Or a veterinarian?

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 7:04:27 PM

Author 0
John Rachel

I'm a cheminarian. I believe in the Biblical adage ... "We are all made of chemicals and to chemicals we will return."

Do you have a pet that needs my services?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 2:30:27 AM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

I well may, when the horror show gets ugly enough.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:26:46 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Then you should stay out of inventing the Deep State.

Is there Deep State in Japan ?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 2:50:53 PM

Author 0
George King

I would guess veterinarian, as the rabid dog diagnosis was right on however he may be practicing with out a licence. I trust him.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 11:18:01 PM

Author 0
Don Smith

Trying to scare me with a photo of a dog! lol. Can't you say something intelligent?

Here come the trolls -- or I should say, the attack dogs of propagandists.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 1:09:33 AM

Author 0
John Rachel

"Today I saw these headlines on news.google.com."

Miley Cyrus Reveals X-Rated Fact About Liam Hemsworth's Anatomy in Cheeky Instagram Post

Model says she had an affair with Woody Allen when she was 16 -- but has 'no regrets'

Study Shows Big Rise in Teen Vaping This Year

The Octomom Has Proved Us All Wrong

I personally save time by only reading the first word of each headline, then I just fill in the story myself. Fact checking is for pussies.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 10:08:40 AM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Copyrighted Image? DMCA

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 9:06:39 PM

Author 0
Nelson Wight

Good judgment, John, advice saves me time.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 10:20:01 PM

Author 0
Dennis Kaiser

You're right, here comes an attack dog attacking a propagandist. First, let's let it be known this Russiagate fiasco is simply another of Mueller's inept cover-ups, frame-ups, and failures. He was brought in by the Clinton hit squad after it was declared there was no "there-there" by Agent Peter Strzok who in emails indicated he would do anything to keep Trump from getting into the White House.

This leaves us with ads placed in Facebook, nothing more, nothing less as it pertains to influencing the 2016 vote. Mueller has not investigated the fact all indications are the DNC computer was not hacked from the outside but downloaded internally. The supposed robbery of Seth Rich, it was discovered nothing was taken from his dead body, hence robbery was not the case. As in the many other sudden deaths of those having damaging information to the Clintons, the media propagandists tell us there is no truth to the Clintons having anything to do with them. Should these occurrences happen to one or two, it would be believable there was no Clinton involvement, however when it happens to dozens it may just be too coincidental, especially in view of Hillary's, "We came, We saw, He died" comment, followed by a sinister laugh.

So, once again, Mueller is involved in another cover-up while the real investigation should be of the Clintons.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 10:37:28 AM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

I was cleaning out my email inbox and came across one from OpEdNews, so I decided to check it out for old time's sake. For those who believe Mueller's shenanigans - and after 2 years with no proof offered, who really can? - I thought I'd mention that RT has been covering a lot of interesting Russiagate news lately. For example, Steele (of the eponymous dossier) confessed to creating his document to provide Hillary with anti-Trump ammunition in case she lost the election. click here and .rt.com/usa/446753-isikoff-dossier-russiagate-trump/

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 4:05:19 PM

Author 0
Dennis Kaiser

Thanks for the link. Interesting

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 5:21:25 PM

Author 0
John Rachel

I certainly had no intention of trying to scare you, Don. That adorable dog pic was offered in the spirit of fellowship. I thought that considering the company you keep, you would instantly bond with this canine, experiencing a gratifying and inspiring sense of camaraderie.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 2:18:11 AM

Author 0
George King

John, I think this has been all about seeking an acting role but it has already been taken here.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 11:24:24 PM

Author 0
Nelson Wight

Good for you again, John, Putin and Russia are now using humor to refute the ridiculous blabber coming from imbecilic Democrats and ignorant DC whelps.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 12:18:17 AM

Author 0
Don Smith

I figure the trolls are of two types: (1) Trump supporters and (2) leftists who so hate Hillary and the Deep State that they are unable to face facts.


BTW, the Deep State was not responsible for the false intelligence (about weapons of mass destruction) that led to the war in Iraq. Dick Cheney and GWB were responsible for twisting analysts' arms to produce false intelligence.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 3:28:01 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Yeah whatever, Don. You're a legend in your own mind, if nothing else.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 5:12:47 PM

Author 0
Ms Nan

:()

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 11:26:32 PM

Author 0
Nelson Wight

3 cheers for D.A. even if he isn't from DesMoines.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 12:15:40 AM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Hey, I might live in Canada, but how would anyone know I didn't come from Iowa, or maybe even.... Russia!?? (The plot thickens!)

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:29:13 AM

Author 0
Maxwell

"BTW, the Deep State was not responsible for the false intelligence"

Yes, thanks for clearing up that piece of historical revisionism. Ray McGovern may be leading the "Russiagate is a myth" cult but he knows better than that. He was a leader in bringing the perversion of intelligence to light. Being right about one thing doesn't guarantee being right about another. Same with Robert Parry. (BTW one was wrong, the other agnostic, about 9/11, another frequent litmus test).

The Deep State very likely was responsible for 9/11, which gave Bush, Cheney et al license to cherry pick intelligence in the first place.

This will produce jeers and derision, but I'll put it out there anyway: a lot of the "Russian trolls are a fairy tale" intelligence is probably coming from...Russian trolls.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 5:22:08 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

"This will produce jeers and derision, but I'll put it out there anyway..."

"It's better to remain silent and be thought of as a fool, than to speak out and remove all doubt." - A. Lincoln

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 5:54:22 PM

Author 0
John Rachel

You seem pretty trigger-happy, Don, needing to fire the troll gun every time someone attempts to engage you. Frankly, participating in this discussion gives your puerile presentation much more credibility than it deserves -- which happens to be none. So fire away. The best defense is an offense. Cut off anything resembling a substantive conversation with a hail of troll bullets. Mission accomplished!

Moreover, hating Hillary, loving Putin, wanting to suck on Trump's hair, any of these perversions and fetishist obsessions don't alter the facts. You seem good at swimming in the quicksand of your own obsessive allegiance to false reality. My advice ... keep paddling and paddle faster, if your intent is to suffer further self-inflicted humiliation. Blub blub!

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 2:24:36 AM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Most of the time, he fires the troll gun preemptively on the first entry. (If you don't agree with me, you're a troll.) But, it's the constant quoting of PolitiFact's "Lie of the Year" BS that is the most pathetic part.

If the DNC is paying staffers like him to do this, that makes it even more pathetic.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:21:33 PM

Author 0
Kristine Hoggatt

All true leftists should hate the "Deep State" which is robbing them, and everyone else on the planet, of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That being said, it seems to me that the Trump haters on this site are so incensed about Trump's win that they are willingly embracing the Deep State and a war-mongering, Wall Street-aligned elitist by the name of Hillary Clinton.

I am not a Trump supporter; he has proven to be a disaster for the US and the world. However, I am still thankful Hillary was not "elected" because, with her in the Oval Office, WWIII would already have begun. One does not have to love one while rejecting the other. The lesser of two evils, whomever you perceive that to be, is still evil. (Please note: I voted in the past two elections for Jill Stein.)

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 4:20:19 PM

Author 0
Dennis Kaiser

If Russia did interfere with the 2016 election it would be little wonder why they would not want Hillary in the White House as there would have been a war, at least several more illegal invasions of sovereign nations. Trump, on the other hand, has not illegally invaded any new sovereign nation, although with the addition of Kissinger's advice and Bolton those bets are off.

I firmly believe because Trump was not under the control of the Deep State initially he was demonized by the Presstitute Media Propagandist mouthpiece of the Deep State and was portrayed as "out of control", which he was until Kissinger got his hear and put him under the control.

Actually, Putin is wanting to keep sovereignty of nations, hence the Deep State is against him as well making it a "twofer" Trump and Putin, thus this Russiagate is serving the purpose of placing that wedge between those two.

I too voted for Jill.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 5:33:05 PM

Author 0
Maxwell

Don, you know they never will.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 5:08:14 PM

Author 0
j dial

Mueller, HRC, Russiagate, rah-rah the alphabet entities--They have succeeded in splitting the left.


Maybe it would have happened anyway, since neoliberalism is incompatible with reason.


Imperial warmongers win.



Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 7:23:53 PM

Author 0
David Weaver

I still believe it's Hillary and the DNC that started all this and the MIC keeps it going. They need more and bigger enemies to get more money for war!

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 9:19:54 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

More importantly, they all need everyone to stay distracted from the real crimes going on behind the scenes.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:31:17 AM

Author 0
Michael Dewey

Fear that we are right.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:45:55 PM

Author 0
Michael Dewey

Does anyone have any problem with Israel owning and controlling DC through its AIPAC? The only thing I like about Chump is that he does want to talk to Russia. Damn, remember a video of Clinton bragging about getting us a war with China. If she won Putin was probably right that it would mean war. Just has looked like a giant smoke-screen laid down to keep us befuddled for their next wanted war.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 5:42:46 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Russiagate is a remarkable form of evidence-free mass insanity. I apologize for understating this.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:23:28 PM

Author 0
Patrick Walker

The thing I hate about Russiagate is that, even if there are a few pieces of evidence showing Russian attempts to influence the election, they're absolutely TRIVIAL compared to the news stories that get ignored while while Democrat-apologist media combs every nook and cranny looking for Boris and Natasha.

As Noam Chomsky said, neither climate change nor the threat of nuclear war got discussed during the midterms; ignoring such weighty matters for the sake of finding putative Putin influence amounts, in Chomsky's words, to "moral depravity."

Or, in recent days, Chuck Schumer showed his own moral depravity by promoting fossil fuel puppet Joe Manchin--the ONLY Democrat to vote for Brett Kavanagh--to be top Democrat on the powerful Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Which, by the way, has substantial power to determine whether or not we save a livable climate. I discuss Schumer's criminally insane act, while Don Smith and Michael Payne divert our attention from an IMPORTANT news story with Russiagate-related trivia that has no influence whatsoever on Trump's foreign policy (quite HARSH toward Russia, and increasing our risk of nuclear war).

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 7:36:53 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

I'm so tired of RussiaGate, and the whole distraction theater industry that has developed around it. Trump is just the image projected on the screen to mesmerize the masses - not the man behind the curtain.

I'm sure there's lots of financial crimes to be "discovered" at the highest levels in Washington, London, Moscow, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv. There seems to be very little discussion about that, unless someone needs to dig up dirt on someone else, or on a government. It has nothing to do with tampering with a foreign government's elections, or linking Putin to anything.

Talk about a dumbed-down population. I'm Canadian, but if Americans don't soon start looking up from their phones and waking up to what's going on in their name, the rest of the world is faced with the choice of trying to wake them up, or regret the aftermath.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 8:50:03 PM

Author 0
George King

Canada's political/vassals are not making this easy to look up or see anyway out from this transnational criminal cabals mafia style modus operandi. Kidnapping and holding hostage for trade negotiations and............?

Hey DA have you noticed some of the highest levels of Canadian politicians appointments to cabinet and foreign relations are the equivalent to (if not) dual registered citizens with the other being traced back to Nazi affiliations?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 4:44:03 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Of course I see what's going on north of the 49th Parallel. I definitely wasn't implying Canada isn't part of the problem. To be clear, "our" part sickens me and many Canadians.

But, it is the U.S. that currently presents huge dangers to the rest of the world. What is happening in the U.S. is fast becoming everyone's concern. And this concern started way before Trump.

My comment refers to how detached and uninvolved the general public in the U.S. is from what its government, intelligence, and media are doing. Without the proper push back from the People, none of this will ever be corrected, and the rest of the world is tasked with figuring out what can be done, if anything, about that.

The U.S. is blanketing the globe with war, death, and instability, while its people bathe in entertainment news ignorance, complete with Russian, Chinese, and Muslim bogeymen.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 5:39:48 PM

Author 0
George King

I guess I could regurgitate statics of how much of the US population is in poverty, jail, homeless or trying to make the decision on if they should buy food or lifesaving medications because there is not enough money for both. But the best answer is again this is a transnational criminal cabal including the forced austerity, hardships all around that will have to be addressed by nationals of all affected populations.

As for the observation of the US citizens, it is not new.

"It has become a sarcastic proverb that a thing must be true if you saw it in a newspaper. That is the opinion intelligent people have of that lying vehicle in a nutshell. But the trouble is that the stupid people, who constitute the grand overwhelming majority of this and all other nations, do believe and are molded and convinced by what they get out of a newspaper. And there is where the harm lies." Mark Twain

"Next the statesmen will invent cheap lies, putting the blame upon the nation that is attacked, and every man will be glad of those conscience-soothing tactics, and will diligently study them, and refuse to examine any refutations of them; and thus he will by and by convince himself that the war is just, and will thank God for the better sleep he enjoys after this process of grotesque self-deception." -- Mark Twain

Internationally we are all on the same slave ship.

"Beware the leader who bangs the drums of war in order to whip the citizenry into a patriotic fervor, for patriotism is indeed a double-edged sword. It both emboldens the blood, just as it narrows the mind. And when the drums of war have reached a fever pitch and the blood boils with hate and the mind has closed, the leader will have no need in seizing the rights of the citizenry. Rather, the citizenry, infused with fear and blinded by patriotism, will offer up all of their rights unto the leader and gladly so. How do I know? For this is what I have done. And I am Caesar." -- Julius Caesar

"The nationalist not only does not disapprove of atrocities committed by his own side, he has a remarkable capacity for not even hearing about them." -- George Orwell

But there is hope!

"A Patriot is merely a rebel at the start. In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot." Mark Twain

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 10:31:05 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

I don't disagree with anything you're saying.

But, it is still the American public that has the best position and power to help the situation. Their push back on some key things would make a world of difference. Even the combined efforts of the rest of the world would not be as effective as an internal "rooting".

Many Canadians are in the same situation as you're describing, and there's some of the same "detachment" I mentioned going on here. It doesn't stop enough of us from tuning in to realities, and doing our part to challenge "the system" when needed.

Indeed, when you're victimized by predatory forces, it makes us want to know MORE about what's going on, and how to correct the situation.

When we talk to Americans, we often see how really removed they are from the causes of their griefs. It's extremely disappointing and frustrating. Instead of being the very people that should be fighting for change, many of them have no clue as to what's even going on.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 10:39:34 PM

Author 0
Michael Dewey

These times of the greedy being in power has got to run its course leading to people who can see.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 12:54:38 AM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

I've often had the same thought, but end up wondering what state things would be in by the time that course has been run. :(

We often refer to the fall of Rome, and how we fail to learn from history. It appears to me that with each new "Rome" we get a bunch in control that finds a way to milk the whole thing for even more than in previous versions. Each time, they think they can hold onto that "empire", but the unavoidable fall is much harder, and with more casualties.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 4:00:07 AM

Author 0
