From Mai Lai to Mosul, the US has justified killing children to hunt down "the enemy." (Often, the enemy is the enemy of our enemy, often patriots defending their homeland from foreign invaders)

In the late 60's, we marched and chanted, "Hey, Hey, LBJ, how many kids did you kill today."

Today, it is time to renew this chant for our current Command in Chief.

Let's make a brief list, in his first few months, of the children he has killed.

We can begin with the latest, the airstrike on the Syrian airbase. This was justified by the alleged dropping of chemical bombs by the Syrian Air Force. The only sources for this allegation are rebel-associated activists, who report that "eyewitnesses' saw chemical bombs being dropped. Chemical bombs look just like conventional bombs and drop at 600 mph, making identification impossible. One of the "humanitarian" groups working in rebel territory is The White Helmet group, recently exposed (and admitting it) of staging fake attacks with mannequins and publishing them as victims of Syrian CW attacks. There are no other sources.

In this original atrocity, many children were killed......and the response, in turn, killed 9 civilians, including 4 children, according to the Syrian government. An eye for an eye; a child for a child.

US wars in the Middle East have resulted in millions of children refugees: who will speak for the children?

In Mosul, over 500 were killed, including 189 children, in "Coalition" bombing in the heart of the city. When Trump said "I will bomb the sh*t out of ISIS," I pointed out that he was promising to kill thousands of children because ISIS is holed up in large cities. The claim that this is collateral damage because ISIS is using human shields is an absurd and obscene excuse for murdering innocent people, since cities, by definition, are dense of human beings.

alaraby.co.uk reported: "The number of victims in alleged Mosul air raids over the past two weeks has risen to 511 people, including 187 children under the age of 15, Iraqi officials have said.

The strikes in western Mosul US-backed troops fighting the Islamic State group are currently under investigation by Iraqi authorities.

"We don't know where more bodies will turn up as some have been blasted hundreds of metres from the location of the airstrike," Laith Sattar of the civil defence force told The New Arab.

"Until now the number of victims has reached 511. Around 200 of the bodies remain unidentified because of the severity of the blast has totally destroyed their facial features," he said.

Sattar said that the toll was the deadliest for civilians since the US invasion of Iraq in 2003."

This was the worst civilian death incident since this war started 13 years ago, and it is not "alleged" that city neighborhoods were bombed, as the Pentagon now admits it and is "investigating" without saying exactly who did the bombing that day. The attack on Mosul, a city of 650,000, is part of a 60 nation coalition, "led by the US."

If the Pentagon cannot even say if US planes did the bombing, how can we trust them to honestly assess the damage and the reason for this atrocity?

