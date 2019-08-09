 
 
Here Are (Real) Facts About The Canadian Healthcare System

US/Canadian flags
US/Canadian flags
(Image by writeopinions)   Details   DMCA
A great deal of last week's Democratic debates centered on healthcare.

And when the chilling words "Medicare-for-All" are spoken, there is inevitably someone--moderate Democrat or Republican--who is going to turn around and trot out right-wing talking points about "doctors leaving Canada for the United States," and Canadian patients with serious health issues having to languish on interminable waiting lists.

Naturally, we want a president bold and progressive enough to take on the for-profit health-insurance industry that has exploited millions of Americans' suffering to make a handful of CEOs and politicians fabulously wealthy.

First, let me state I am not Canadian.

I went to Canada once the summer before ninth grade when my family crossed over to the Canadian side of Niagara Falls.

I've met Canadians, and have researched their healthcare system and what they think about it.

Many have gone public pointing out the inaccuracies our corporate media deftly promulgates.

Canada is not some third-world banana republic where people are dying in the streets. It's a civilized liberal democracy, as is Denmark, Germany, New Zealand, Sweden, Switzerland, Great Britain, Finland, Japan--all countries with some form of national healthcare service.

And they are proud and fiercely protective of their national healthcare system.

Most countries offer healthcare as a human right to all its citizens.

But of the 25 wealthiest nations, the United States is the only one that fails to do this.

As an American with decent employer-provided private health insurance who has received letters explaining how doctor-prescribed medical procedures are being declined because they have been deemed "unnecessary," I know there is something fundamentally flawed with the ways in which we deliver healthcare in America.

I acknowledge my good fortune.

My wife, children, and I are healthy. Our co-payments are reasonable, and we have not ever hit the insurance provider's arbitrary cap.

Yet I also acknowledge millions of our fellow countrymen are not as fortunate. They have high deductibles, co-payments, may have lousy coverage, and are one serious illness or injury away from bankruptcy.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

Ted Millar

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
j dial

Author 41216
Comment by j dial:

In late 2014 I returned to my country of birth, Canada. January 2015 I paid my first provincial monthly healthcare fee of $75 since, unlike other provinces, BC does charge a nominal monthly amount for healthcare services. Compared to insurance bills we'd been paying in the US, $75 a month did not seem excessive.

The next month as my husband and I were visiting Vancouver, suddenly I could not catch my breath and started losing consciousness. Detecting no pulse, paramedics applied electric shock to the heart and got me to a hospital where I spent the next two weeks receiving consults, tests and finally an implanted monitor. My bill was $80 for the ambulance.



Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 2:57:12 AM

911TRUTH

Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008)
The brainwashing propaganda has begun.

In AZ we are already being inundated with anti-Medicare For All commercials by this organization. They are spewing every lie and talking point about the horror of socialized health care.

One Nation America

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 5:14:49 PM

Glers

Author 506681

(Member since Sep 12, 2016)
When I drove a Cab last decade, I always asked Canadians and Eurpoeans I picked up about their health care system and never heard 1 derogatory comment, most of them shook their heads at US and think our health care system is a joke and here we are 10 years later and shareholders still take precedent over sick people. I have friends who support Trump/GOP as they pay a $1000 a month for their crappy high deductable insurance and snicker at any attempt to bring Universal healthcare to the US, it's quite disturbing.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 2:57:03 PM

