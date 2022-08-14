Hepatitis: Will new evidence for "same-day test and treat" be a game-changer?

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT - CNS



Landmark in hepatitis care: Same-Day Test and Treat model is feasible and possible!

A new study published last month in the Journal of Hepatology can prove to be a game-changer as it provides strong evidence that "same-day test and treat model" for hepatitis is feasible and possible. In the light of this strong evidence, if governments have to keep their promise to end viral hepatitis by 2030, there must be no delay in fully making this model a reality for every person who needs hepatitis-care.

One of the reasons why people dropped out of hepatitis-related care was the long-time gap between the screening test to initiating treatment (for those who need it). "Earlier, the turnaround time from sample collection to getting the report of hepatitis C viral load test was 30-45 days. This was one of the major treatment access barriers. Now, this time has been reduced to 5-7 days," said Nalinikanta Raj Kumar, one of the co-authors of the study, who has spearheaded Community Network for Empowerment (CoNE).

"Same-day test and treat" model is the best possible way forward to ensure that people who opt for hepatitis screening are able to continue along the healthcare pathway. "Unless we replicate this model under the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, treatment uptake will remain low," said Nalinikanta, who presented this model at 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) too.

All happens in about 8 hours

Pilot testing this same-day test and treat model in Manipur, India (Manipur is an Indian state bordering Myanmar which is hard-hit by hepatitis and HIV both), the researchers screened people for hepatitis B and hepatitis C viruses.

