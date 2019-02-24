Healing is different from cure, conveys Pirates Of Chemotherapy

- Advertisement -

[Watch play's recording] When we first heard of a dramatic comedy theatre play on breast cancer, it was difficult to comprehend as to how the three - comedy, theatre and the poignant theme of breast cancer - will go together. Glad we went for the preview show of this play because it did justice to comedy, theatre and breast cancer issue in a very compelling way. One of the most throbbing messages, that resonates within me, is: healing is different from cure. It is important to mention that this play was staged by outstanding artists, few of whom are breast cancer survivors (including one male actor) themselves.



Toni Cacioppo, director of this powerful dramatic comedy, Pirates of Chemotherapy (written by Paul Schutte), explained in an exclusive interview with Steve Mellow: "Not only 'Pirates Of Chemotherapy' is funny and well written with rich and well-developed characters, but it also has a message that needs to go out. And that message is 'importance of early detection of breast cancer' - sooner your breast cancer is caught higher your rates of survival."



'I hated when people preach to me'



"One of the characters in the play says, 'I hated when people preach to me'. So, this play gets the message out in an entertaining way and you do not feel that you are being preached," points out Toni Cacioppo, underpinning why it is vital to ensure that entertainment and education go hand-in-hand.



This play, Pirates Of Chemotherapy, was staged in Chiang Mai, Thailand (14-17 February 2019) and live streamed online on 15th February 2019 (www.bit.ly/piratesofchemotherapy). This 'dramedy' is about six women (and one man) who share a diagnosis of #breastcancer, all of whom are in various stages of treatment, recovery, and remission. They bond and band together in touching, and often hilarious, support of one another, pledging to live life to the fullest!



When life takes a permanent detour





Impact of cancer diagnosis: Insensitive disclosure changes life permanently

The play begins on the note of how a positive diagnosis of breast cancer, and disclosure, impacts people and life takes a permanent detour thereon. The counselling systems (if) in place, are rightly providing information, but are the affected people able to grasp and absorb all the information bombarded to them? Are our health systems giving space enough for people to better cope with the therapy? Life-changing impact of cancer diagnosis is coupled with deep rooted concerns of losing body parts, such as breast, and intertwined with a matrix of human interpersonal issues.



Dr Rita Banik, who has not only courageously fought breast cancer but also bravely survived other cancer recurrences, joined the live streaming of Pirates Of Chemotherapy. "Even cancer diagnosis creates a big havoc in our mind. Cancer related fatigue starts from our mind, then the fatigue grows through the long treatment, surgery, chemotherapy etc, and drains all our energy. Besides, there is the looming danger of cancer spreading in the body, which happened in my case. I was a normal person having a good life, and with one stroke of cancer diagnosis, everything changed - it changes the life dramatically" said Dr Banik who now leads 'Race To Rein In Cancer'.



Break the silence!



For me, it is important to share how this comedy play successfully breaks the silence that surrounds intimacy and sexuality related concerns of breast cancer patients.



Thankfully this play has one male breast cancer survivor along with six female survivors. Women face the majority of the burden of breast cancer, as well as are at higher risk, but men and transgender people have breasts too and do get affected by cancer of the breast, although the rates are much lower compared with women.



Jokes apart, mammogram procedures are painful. This truth is so rightly brought out in the play too. We need better diagnostics that is convenient, patient-friendly, affordable and accessible to all those in need. If we truly want people to get mammography done regularly when indicated, then we have to ensure it is patient-friendly and not painful. People's needs should set the research agenda.



"It is hard to laugh with well ones. They do not know how it feels" is a line from the play that still echoes in my heart. Perhaps that is why affected communities connect so intensely with each other and help one another as they move ahead in their journey to heal and cure. May be people who undergo similar experiences find it easier to be vulnerable enough to share with each other with empathy and dignity.





Pirates Of Chemotherapy, a powerful dramatic comedy on breast cancer

This theater play was live streamed for the first time from Thailand

