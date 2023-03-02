 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/2/23

Have These Politicians Done Their Homework?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"I'm not worried that we have support from the California Congressional delegation." - Mark Ryan, NVMI's Superintendent

As the North Valley Military Institute (NVMI) continues to battle the LAUSD for total control of the campus it shares with the Valley Oaks Center for Enriched Studies (VOCES), it is also negotiating to move onto land in the Sepulveda Basin. Under this proposal, the charter school would place temporary structures on the land that is currently being used by the California National Guard. NVMI's "Superintendent" claims that because this land "is federal property [they] would not need to follow any city, county, or state building codes." Apparently, California's already lax policies towards charter schools, including the right to ignore earthquake codes that public schools must follow and the ability to bypass proper environmental studies, are not generous enough for Ryan. So much for "Kids First."

Ryan is currently in Washington D.C. where he is lobbying for approval of this proposed project. He expressed a belief that all he needs to get started is an executive order and will, therefore, visit the White House. He also states that he will meet with officials from the Department of Defense. Apparently, Capitol Hill will not be a priority on the trip as Ryan is confident that he has "support from the California Congressional delegation."

Mark Ryan
Mark Ryan
(Image by North Valley Military Institute)   Details   DMCA

During a January 30, 2023 Board meeting, Ryan namechecked several politicians including Rep. Tony Ca'rdenas (CA-29), whom he said has already had his staff reach "out to the United States Army"to try to encourage the Army to work with [NVMI] on getting a land lease for that property." He also stated that "Congressman Schiff and Congressman [Mike] Garcia have both also expressed support for this effort", adding "there is a total of six Congress members from this San Fernando Valley, all of whom have bought into the concept of this." Additionally, "Senator Padilla and Senator Feinstein have also conceptually bought off on this."

If Ryan's claims are true, one has to wonder how deep this support is. Did the representatives pledge their actual support or were their staff members just trying to get a persistent caller off of the phone with a cursory "sure, we'll look into it"? NVMI has ties to former Governor Jerry Brown, who has shown a willingness to use his political weight for the benefit of this school, making it possible that the politicians mentioned are acting on Brown's behalf, but how much political capital are they willing to personally expend? Whatever the case, it is clear that they did not do a lot of investigating into the school's record:


(Image by California Department of Education)   Details   DMCA

Based on this record, NVMI is a failing school that should be shut down, not given space on federal property. If you would like to educate the politicians that Ryan says support his school, you can reach them as follows:

If you would like to remind LAUSD Board Member Scott Schmerelson that there is a reason that he voted to reject NVMI's charter renewal, the contact information for his office can be found on his District Website.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs. He was elected to the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and is the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend