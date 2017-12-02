Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Happy Holidays. Yes, All of Them.

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 76576

From commons.wikimedia.org: A happy Christmas, 1888 {MID-203102}
A happy Christmas, 1888
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

It's "War on Christmas" time again. In a November 30 speech in St. Charles, Missouri, US president Donald Trump mounted a stage festooned with Christmas trees to kick off the annual Airing of the Fake Grievance:

"[Y]ou go to the department stores and you see 'Happy New Years,' and you see red, and you see snow, and you see all these things. You don't see 'Merry Christmas' anymore. With Trump as your President, we are going to be celebrating Merry Christmas again ""

When I was younger, the Annual Grievance was that Christmas had become too commercialized and that stores were starting to "celebrate" it far too early in their sales campaigns. These days, it's that Americans don't focus exclusively on one, and only one, December holiday.

I haven't personally noticed any dearth of Christmas cheer this year or in recent years. I'm seeing Christmas observances all over the place, in both Christian (Nativity scenes, "Reason for the Season" church signs, etc.) and secular or semi-secular (Santa Claus, silver bells, what have you) form. Perhaps Trump doesn't get out into fly-over country often enough.

- Advertisement -

That said, it's worth noting that December is indeed a month of holidays, not all of them Christian. According to HolidaysCalendar.com:

Sunni Muslims celebrated Maulidur Rasul, the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed, on December 1. Shia Muslims celebrate it on December 6.

Buddhists celebrate the enlightenment of Siddhartha Gautama -- Bodhi Day -- on December 8.

- Advertisement -

From December 13-20, Jews celebrate Hanukkah, commemorating the liberation of Jerusalem from foreign occupation in 165 BC.

December 21 marks the Winter Solstice and the beginning of the ancient pagan festival of Yule.

Kwanzaa, a celebration of African culture, commences on December 26 and runs through New Year's Day.

On December 23, Seinfeld fans will celebrate their 21st Festivus. Others may put up feasts and ceremonies for National Mutt Day (December 2), Wear Brown Shoes Day (December 4), Ugly Sweater Day (December 19) or perhaps something a little more serious like World AIDS Day (December 1) or Bill of Rights Day (December 15).

And yes, of course there are all kinds of Christian holidays -- Advent Sundays, the feast days of Saints, etc. -- leading up to Christmas (December 25 for some Christians, January 7 for others).

Like it or not (personally, I like it a lot), America IS a multi-religious and multi-cultural country with holidays galore. So what if you don't celebrate them all? Why not just congratulate those who do?

- Advertisement -

Shut yer griping, Trump. Merry Christmas AND Happy Holidays!

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

US Foreign Military Bases Aren't "Defense"

If You've Got Nothing to Hide, You've Got Nothing to Fear, JFK Assassination Edition

Election 2016: The Banality of Evil on Steroids

Snowden and Media Friends: L'etat, C'est Nous

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 