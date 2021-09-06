Happy Birthday (almost) Bernie!



Bernie Sanders in March 2020.

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) Details DMCA



Bernie Sanders is the longest-serving independent in U.S. congressional history, I trust this is paving the way for a third party. His 80th birthday is on September 8th. It's not too late to send a card if you're inclined, even if it doesn't get there exactly on time. I sent one. I'm appreciative of so many of the things he has done and is doing, and how he has changed so much of the conversation. Even if it is not as fast as we -- or he -- would like, I see forward motion, and I'm appreciative.

Here's the address:

Bernie Sanders

1 Church St, 3rd Floor

Burlington VT 05401