- Petition to address Victim Relief Necessary Because of UN rape, pedophilia, and Sex Rings in Haiti.



- Haiti corrects the CORE Group "Friends of Haiti" narrative in the UN Security Council Resolution 2350 that called the corrupt, destabilizing, diseased, violent and murdering UN-MINUSTAH mission a "success" and "stabilizing" force in Haiti.

Haiti reacts to Withdrawal of MINUSTAH and the Coming of MINUJUSTH (new "Minus Justice" UN force? ) to strengthen the rule of law, policing and human rights protection in Haiti!

For whose entertainment shall we sing our agony? To the destroyers, aspiring to extinguish us, reveling in their own fantastic success? The last imbecile to dream such dreams is dead, killed by the saviors of his dreams." -- Ayi Kwei Armah





United Nations Rape in Haiti

Ezili Danto's Note:

This week, on April 13, the UN Security Council voted to extend the UN-MINUSTAH military mission in Haiti for six months and thereafter to rename and replace it with MINUJUSTH.



MINUJUSTH shall be formed with seven formed militarized police units and 295 individual police trainers, presumably already on the ground.



This week the Associated Press followed up on the Aljazeera coverage and documentary about UN sexual predators, their rape, pedophilia and the babies abandoned by the MINUSTAH so-called "peacekeeping" troops in Haiti with a report about how these UN sexual assaults and abuses date back to when MINUSTAH got there in 2004, and emphasized a case where 134 Sri Lankan soldiers set up brothels in Haiti from 2004 to 2007 but no arrests were made.



Strangely, no media focused on the more documented failures of the UN and MINUSTAH mission in Haiti, such as: the cholera epidemic it brought; the squandering of over $10 billions in earthquake funds with no reconstruction done; the UN trained police shooting unarmed demonstrators with UN back-up; and the charges that the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS,) and MINUSTAH helped rig the 2010, 2015 and 2016 vote count while destroying, during transport, ballots from areas that were not voting for the UN status quo candidate.



After the UN Security Council Resolution 2350 to extend the MINUSTAH mission deemed MINUSTAH a "success", the mainstream media soundbites going around the next day was: 1) the UN is leaving Haiti and 2) 134 Sri Lankan soldiers sexually abused ONLY nine Haiti children from 2004 to 2007 and were not punished.



That's the Haiti soundbites.



The UN reports, which the AP is quoting from, are compromised and not to be taken seriously at all. For, the UN has a history of covering up, decriminalizing and minimizing the crimes, human rights violations, violence of its soldiers, police and personnel as we've previously outlined last week.





