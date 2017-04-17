Refresh  

Haiti Reacts to Extension of UN Force and Petitions the UN Security Council On UN and UN Sex Rings

- Petition to address Victim Relief Necessary Because of UN rape, pedophilia, and Sex Rings in Haiti.

- Haiti corrects the CORE Group "Friends of Haiti" narrative in the UN Security Council Resolution 2350 that called the corrupt, destabilizing, diseased, violent and murdering UN-MINUSTAH mission a "success" and "stabilizing" force in Haiti.

Haiti reacts to Withdrawal of MINUSTAH and the Coming of MINUJUSTH (new "Minus Justice" UN force? ) to strengthen the rule of law, policing and human rights protection in Haiti!

For whose entertainment shall we sing our agony? To the destroyers, aspiring to extinguish us, reveling in their own fantastic success? The last imbecile to dream such dreams is dead, killed by the saviors of his dreams." -- Ayi Kwei Armah


United Nations Rape in Haiti
(Image by Ezili Danto)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Ezili Danto's Note:
This week, on April 13, the UN Security Council voted to extend the UN-MINUSTAH military mission in Haiti for six months and thereafter to rename and replace it with MINUJUSTH.

MINUJUSTH shall be formed with seven formed militarized police units and 295 individual police trainers, presumably already on the ground.

This week the Associated Press followed up on the Aljazeera coverage and documentary about UN sexual predators, their rape, pedophilia and the babies abandoned by the MINUSTAH so-called "peacekeeping" troops in Haiti with a report about how these UN sexual assaults and abuses date back to when MINUSTAH got there in 2004, and emphasized a case where 134 Sri Lankan soldiers set up brothels in Haiti from 2004 to 2007 but no arrests were made.

Strangely, no media focused on the more documented failures of the UN and MINUSTAH mission in Haiti, such as: the cholera epidemic it brought; the squandering of over $10 billions in earthquake funds with no reconstruction done; the UN trained police shooting unarmed demonstrators with UN back-up; and the charges that the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS,) and MINUSTAH helped rig the 2010, 2015 and 2016 vote count while destroying, during transport, ballots from areas that were not voting for the UN status quo candidate.

After the UN Security Council Resolution 2350 to extend the MINUSTAH mission deemed MINUSTAH a "success", the mainstream media soundbites going around the next day was: 1) the UN is leaving Haiti and 2) 134 Sri Lankan soldiers sexually abused ONLY nine Haiti children from 2004 to 2007 and were not punished.

That's the Haiti soundbites.

The UN reports, which the AP is quoting from, are compromised and not to be taken seriously at all. For, the UN has a history of covering up, decriminalizing and minimizing the crimes, human rights violations, violence of its soldiers, police and personnel as we've previously outlined last week.

AP, in fact, did say they couldn't locate any of the Sri Lankan soldier's Haiti victims or much reporting from 2004 to 2007 and relied on UN reports for their article about the victims of the Sri Lankan soldiers. So why didn't the AP come to us? Probably because the white Liberals and "saviors of Haiti" of Haiti, along with the white Neocons and "destroyers of Haiti" which the mainstream corporate media depends on to do the good/cop bad/cop one-evil Hegelian dialectic of the Western nations, steered them away. Or, AP simply wasn't looking for the truth beyond the UN-NGO cabal in Haiti.

Nonetheless, the numbers of Haiti children hurt by UN soldiers are as vastly understated as the number of dead UN cholera victims are vastly understated. Both soundbites are wrong and directly and indirectly complicit in taking part in the complicated cover up of UN crimes in Haiti on behalf of the World War II veto powers.

See, it seems in those soundbites as if there's progress in exposure of crimes committed by the UN peacekeepers and that the UN is leaving Haiti. But the UN is not leaving Haiti. It's just reorganizing to rise up with a new name without the previous MINUSTAH liabilities while papering over its moral bankruptcy. The UN talks on. Moves lots of air around, mouthing zero tolerance spiels; pushing various "reports" and planted propaganda in the media to show its "efforts" and "recordings," which inevitably bring no concrete justice, no restitution monies, no mental health trauma counseling and no relief to the Haiti victims of its sexual predators.

The AP exclusive disclosure ignores the UN-MINUSTAH sex brothels in Haiti in 2017, right now but goes back ten years to 2007.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.ezilidanto.com

Human Rights Lawyer, Ezili Danto is dedicated to correcting the media lies and colonial narratives about Haiti. An award winning playwright, a performance poet, author and lawyer, Ezili Danto is founder of the Haitian Lawyers Leadership Network, (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

  New Content

Haiti reacts to Withdrawal of UN-MINUSTAH and the Coming of MINUSJUSTH - minus justice, meaning we can expect NO JUSTICE from the United Nations!

Haiti corrects the narrative in the UN resolution that called the corrupt, destabilizing and murdering UN-MINUSTAH mission a success.

Haiti Petition to Address the Victim Relief Necessary Because of UN Rape, Pedophilia, Forced Prostitution and Sex-Slavery Rings in Haiti " ---
Haiti Petition to UN Security Council On UN and UN Sex Rings
Submitted on Monday, Apr 17, 2017 at 12:11:45 AM

