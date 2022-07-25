 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 7/25/22

HIV care is essential and lifesaving, but not enough for living normal lives

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Citizen News Service - CNS
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

HIV care is essential and lifesaving, but not enough for living normal lives

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

· Interview is online here: Click Here

Lifesaving antiretroviral therapy, as well as the full range of HIV care and support services are indeed essential but not enough to ensure that children and adolescents living with HIV can live a fully normal life. From getting education, vocational training, social and economic support, to pursuing careers of their choice and aspirations, the spectrum may differ from person to person but is surely much wider and deeper than the very essential HIV care services.

"I have been working with children living with HIV for last 20 years. They often shared with us that it is not possible for them to get a good job, or to get a good education, and that it is a difficult life to live having to be on medicines lifelong. But there were a few kids who wanted to know what they should do to get a good education, a good job, and stay healthy. So I felt that it is a choice between whether you think it is impossible or whether you can make it possible. Hence the name I'mPossible (of a fellowship programme)," said Dr Michael Babu Raj while speaking with CNS (Citizen News Service). Dr Raj is Deputy Director, I'mpossible Fellowship Programme of Sneha Charitable Trust and former Deputy Director of Karnataka Health Promotion Trust (KHPT).

He shared: "The I'mPossible Fellowship talks about the choices we have in life and the freedom to choose the way we want to lead our life. But for that we need to focus on certain things like- taking care of our health, ensuring treatment adherence, getting educated and not falling back on our studies. It is just not about attaining degrees but also learning about values of life, and of being hopeful and trustworthy. Every work in the beginning is difficult for you but it is not impossible for you. Today we have children amongst us who have taken ownership of their lives and they are moving from the 'I am Impossible' to the "I'm possible", which is becoming a reality in many children's lives."

Dr Michael Babu Raj added: "Noted thought leader Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar had said that education is empowerment so I thought of focussing on education to empower the people whom I work with. Then I came across children living with HIV while working in an HIV care centre where we were caring for the HIV positive parents and there were small kids. I felt the best thing I can do is to work with these kids because they are very special kids who are so loving and caring when we respond to them positively."

Dr Michael and his team have been collaborating with reputed institutions like Johns Hopkins University. "These children have stood out as very strong children and not as somebody who will give up without trying. If we are able to create positive spaces for them that are full of opportunities, they are going to make a big difference."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service - CNS Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Management of respiratory diseases beyond drugs: Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Oxygen therapy is like a prescription drug: Use it rationally

New funding boosts research for controlling TB, malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis

Progress made but work remains on firewalling health policy from tobacco industry

A bouquet of novel compounds: New treatment options for HIV

World Health Day: No substitute to healthy mind

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend