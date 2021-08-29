 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Guerrilla warfare has key advantages over U.S. imperialism

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 510691
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rainer Shea
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

Mao assessed that U.S. imperialism is at the same time a real tiger, and a paper tiger. It's capable of doing great damage, but it has key weaknesses that can be exploited by the world's liberation movements.

The post-9/11 era, which just reached a pivotal point with the defeat of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, has shown one of imperialism's most important weaknesses at this stage: the hubris of the empire and its proxy states. The Taliban has managed to drive out the vastly more militarily powerful U.S. forces, and the Palestinian resistance has managed to remain competitive with the vastly more equipped Israelis, because the oppressor countries overestimate their strength. Having more firepower isn't necessarily enough to win. Asymmetrical warfare grants rebels key strengths, namely the ability to get the masses on the side of the rebels by pointing to the massive atrocities of the oppressors.

The imperialists are always trying to turn the situation around, to use asymmetrical warfare for their own benefit. And they've succeeded at times, like when they got the mujahideen to overthrow Afghanistan's socialist republic through guerrilla tactics like sabotaging the country's infrastructure. But as Mao also observed, the imperialists are divorced from the masses. So these counterrevolutionary wars they wage, even when dressed up in the veneer of popular revolutions via "freedom-fighting" terrorist proxies like the mujahideen, always produce popular backlash. In Afghanistan's case, the theocratic regime the imperialists installed went rogue, became the Taliban, and deprived the empire of the $1 trillion in minerals that U.S. capital desperately seeks to extract from Afghanistan.

By backing Afghanistan's East Turkestan Islamic Movement, the Uyghur nationalist terrorist group that's posing a growing threat to China, Washington is seeking to carry out a guerrilla insurgency against the PRC. The hope of the imperialists is that the ETIM's growing violence will spill across the border into Xinjiang.

But the agitation propaganda that this attempted weaponization of the Uyghurs relies on--namely the narrative that China is committing a "genocide" in Xinjiang--is so diametrically opposed to the actual conditions of China's ethnic minorities that Washington's envisioned Chinese civil war can never be realized. Xinjiang's Uyghurs are sharing in the benefits from the economic growth from Socialism with Chinese Characteristics, as is the case for every other ethnic group in China. And the U.S. State Department's charges of human-rights abuses within China's Uyghur terrorist deradicalization facilities are so baseless that Xinjiang Uyghurs have themselves publicly shamed Washington officials for lying.

In contrast to these forces of counterrevolutionary asymmetrical warfare, which rely on fabricated atrocity propaganda to justify their terroristic actions, the forces of revolutionary asymmetrical warfare can point to actual injustices within capitalism, imperialism, and colonialism.

They can point to the fact that 100 million people throughout the capitalist world have been driven into poverty during the pandemic, as opposed to how poverty has decreased in socialist China during the same months. They can point to how the U.S. empire's military is the largest institutional polluter, making Washington imperialism to blame for the world's 21.5 million climate refugees. They can point to how the U.S. empire has driven Afghanistan back into an unstable feudalism, and how the country had overcome feudal rule during its era of being a socialist republic. They can point to how Washington is backing Zionism, Hindutva fascism, Bolsonaroism, Uribismo, and so many other brutal ruling ideologies.

It's because of this advantage of the anti-imperialists that foreign-policy analyst Fareed Zakaria wrote this about anti-imperialist asymmetrical warfare in his 2008 book The Post-American World: "The United States has the most powerful military in the history of the world. And yet it has found it difficult to prevail in Iraq. The Israeli military is vastly superior to Hezbollah's forces. But it was not able to win a decisive victory over the latter in its conflict with it. Why? Because the current era is one in which asymmetrical responses have become easier to execute and difficult to defeat."

This vulnerability in capital and empire is continuously being proven, and not just by ultra-reactionary forces that happen to be anti-imperialist like the Taliban. In Colombia, the new revolutionary guerrilla organization Segunda Marquetalia has been gradually growing in membership, and has garnered perceived legitimacy among the masses it so far holds jurisdiction over. This increasing success comes in spite of Plan Colombia, the scorched-earth counterinsurgency model that's been viewed as a victory route for counterinsurgencies from Mexico to Afghanistan.

Colombia's neo-colonial regime has been riding off the successes of Plan Colombia to regain more territory from the guerrillas, but at the same time it's been losing support from the people, who've granted Segunda Marquetalia its victories. Once again, the reactionaries are at the same time real tigers and paper tigers, simultaneously strong and weak--with their weakness being what may decide the war.

This has become especially true throughout Colombia's anti-austerity protests of recent months, wherein the Uribismo-controlled regime has carried out world-shocking repressive violence. This last week, the anti-guerrilla Latin American publication InsightCrime lamented the resilience of the insurgency in the face of this year's assassination of a top rebel leader, declaring: "New Guerrilla Boss, Same as Old Guerrilla Boss in Colombia"--The death of a top guerrilla commander in southern Colombia has unveiled an all-too-familiar situation: the leaders of criminal groups may be replaced, but this rarely leads to any meaningful change in the security situation."

In Yemen, the imperialists have faced a similar situation of pro-Washington security strategists anticipating military victory by the U.S. and its proxies, then being slapped by the reality of guerrilla strength. As researcher Michael Horton wrote this summer:

The defeat of the Houthis has, according to many analysts and think tanks, been imminent for much of the past five years. The better equipped militaries of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and their various proxy forces were supposed to rapidly defeat the Houthis and their allies. Great emphasis was placed on the technical superiority of the Western-equipped militaries of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Yet despite the expenditure of vast sums on weapons and materiel by Riyadh and the Abu Dhabi, the Houthis have consolidated their control of northwest Yemen and are poised to capture the governorate of Marib. The Houthis' ability to defy and defeat technologically superior forces is a reminder that, as the military strategist and fighter pilot Colonel John Boyd argued, "machines don't fight wars, terrain doesn't fight wars. Humans fight wars. You must get into the minds of humans. That's where the battles are won." The Houthis excel on the battlefield and this is unlikely to change, no matter how much Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and their backers spend on the war in Yemen.

Despite these growing strategic weaknesses of the imperialists, we must be ever vigilant of how they can still exploit the weaknesses of the liberation forces--whether militarily, socially, or narratively. Horton also points out that the contradictions within the power structure of the Houthis--whether real or exaggerated by imperialist propaganda--have the potential to fracture Yemen's anti-imperialist alliance. The imperialists are eager to inflame whatever tensions, legitimate or manufactured, exist within this and all other anti-U.S. coalitions.

This is why as we in the center of the empire build up our revolutionary cadres, we must consistently expose the empire's propaganda about other anti-imperialists while maintaining international solidarity. Unity and proper research, combined with the strengths of our modern revolutionary tactics, can bring us to victory.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Rainer Shea Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rainer Shea is writing articles that counter the propaganda of the capitalist/imperialist power establishment, and that help move us towards a socialist revolution. Donate to me on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=11988744

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Do Americans Know How Close They Are To Dictatorship?

China is Saving the Uighurs From Jihadist Indoctrination

The coming U.S. regime change attempt in Bolivia

Counting down to civilization's collapse

As the American Empire Collapses, It Could Launch WW 3

The fall of the U.S. empire and the coming economic crash

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 