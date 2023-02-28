 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 2/28/23

Growing Liberal Fascism

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)

There's an explosive growth of liberal fascism in the United States, supported by leaders of the Democratic party.

They are making serious threats and some efforts to restrict free speech and, if they could, they might even jail some people.

They are threatening to censor speech that they disagree with. So much for the land of the free and the brave, where Democracy sets an example for the rest of the world.

Glenn Greenwald writes about how Brazil's new president Lula is attempting to pass laws that could lead to censorship, prosecution and jailing of people who fail refuse to toe the official line. This will make it easier for Democratic leaders to pass similar legislation. Greenwald reports, in his article,

"...polling data in the U.S. shows that very large majorities of Democrats (and a disturbingly robust minority of GOP voters) would support a law similar to the one pending in Brazil to empower the state to restrict internet freedom in the name of stopping "misinformation." As Pew found in 2021, 65% of Democrats "say the government should take steps to restrict false information, even if it means limiting freedom of information." Perhaps the First Amendment would be a barrier to implementation of such a law in the U.S., but there is ample public support, especially on the liberal-left, for state censorship of the internet."

And he observes,

"...Unlike in the U.S. - where the liberal-left still pays lip service to their support for free speech while clearly acting to subvert it - the Brazilian left barely bothers with this pretense. Many simply acknowledge that they do not believe in free speech, and equate a defense of free speech with fascism. They do so with no apparent recognition of the irony - that the first thing a fascist regime does is ban books and criminalize dissent - and despite the fact that free speech is a right guaranteed by the Brazilian constitution.

For the globalist order increasingly petrified of internet freedom - they blame online free speech for everything from Brexit and Hillary's defeat to skepticism of health authorities and growing opposition to U.S. support for the proxy war in Ukraine - Brazil has become the perfect test case for seizing state power to censor the internet in the name of stopping "fake news and disinformation." Nothing fosters support for authoritarianism the way fear does, and much of the Brazilian establishment believes they are fighting a new War on Terror."

OF course, the Biden administration and the Democratic leadership have been investing in this same idea and trend, more than the right, which describes such behavior as cancel culture. I disdain the right as much if not more than most lefties, but on this issue, the right is correct. Democrats are aiming to create laws and regulations and agencies that will restrict free speech. That's very bad news, and worse, the centrist Democrat "liberals" are in sheeplike agreement, being herded towards a world where the first amendment is no longer operational.

So we have to ask the question, "how many liberals are leaning towards fascism?" And the answer is, if they are inclined to support restrictions on speech, by labeling it fake news, they are among the fascist leaning.

This censorship is well under way and. operating in the USA. Here at OpEdNews, we routinely experience the heavy hand of Google, as it regularly notifies us that they have demonetized advertising on pages they have problems with. Simply mention Ivermectin and the page is blocked. And our front page since it had some objectionable words in titles, is also blocked and demonetized by Google.

Google uses a AI for many of its decisions-- another reason to mistrust and fear AI.

I've written this because there are a lot of liberals who may not realize that falling for the "fake news censorship" gambit is really falling closer to fascism. We've long known, as the ACLU has taught us, that even bigots and hate groups have the right to free speech, as offensive as it is. We need to wake up the left so they realize that they are being manipulated into enabling a far more authoritarian and fascist state than we already have.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Bob Stuart

We have always supported censorship to avoid traumatizing children. It is tempting to extend that policy to protect gullible adults, but we have to understand that adults will always disagree, and many dogmas have rotten roots. Our faith should be in encouraging rational thinking, so that lies become amusing, not dangerous. If we try to favour our own opinions, the argument quickly goes circular. There are many books on eugenics, but you don't have to read them to know that the various authors all conclude that there should be relatively more people like themselves.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023 at 12:41:06 PM

