Growing Liberal Fascism

There's an explosive growth of liberal fascism in the United States, supported by leaders of the Democratic party.

They are making serious threats and some efforts to restrict free speech and, if they could, they might even jail some people.

They are threatening to censor speech that they disagree with. So much for the land of the free and the brave, where Democracy sets an example for the rest of the world.

Glenn Greenwald writes about how Brazil's new president Lula is attempting to pass laws that could lead to censorship, prosecution and jailing of people who fail refuse to toe the official line. This will make it easier for Democratic leaders to pass similar legislation. Greenwald reports, in his article,

"...polling data in the U.S. shows that very large majorities of Democrats (and a disturbingly robust minority of GOP voters) would support a law similar to the one pending in Brazil to empower the state to restrict internet freedom in the name of stopping "misinformation." As Pew found in 2021, 65% of Democrats "say the government should take steps to restrict false information, even if it means limiting freedom of information." Perhaps the First Amendment would be a barrier to implementation of such a law in the U.S., but there is ample public support, especially on the liberal-left, for state censorship of the internet."

And he observes,

"...Unlike in the U.S. - where the liberal-left still pays lip service to their support for free speech while clearly acting to subvert it - the Brazilian left barely bothers with this pretense. Many simply acknowledge that they do not believe in free speech, and equate a defense of free speech with fascism. They do so with no apparent recognition of the irony - that the first thing a fascist regime does is ban books and criminalize dissent - and despite the fact that free speech is a right guaranteed by the Brazilian constitution. For the globalist order increasingly petrified of internet freedom - they blame online free speech for everything from Brexit and Hillary's defeat to skepticism of health authorities and growing opposition to U.S. support for the proxy war in Ukraine - Brazil has become the perfect test case for seizing state power to censor the internet in the name of stopping "fake news and disinformation." Nothing fosters support for authoritarianism the way fear does, and much of the Brazilian establishment believes they are fighting a new War on Terror."

OF course, the Biden administration and the Democratic leadership have been investing in this same idea and trend, more than the right, which describes such behavior as cancel culture. I disdain the right as much if not more than most lefties, but on this issue, the right is correct. Democrats are aiming to create laws and regulations and agencies that will restrict free speech. That's very bad news, and worse, the centrist Democrat "liberals" are in sheeplike agreement, being herded towards a world where the first amendment is no longer operational.

So we have to ask the question, "how many liberals are leaning towards fascism?" And the answer is, if they are inclined to support restrictions on speech, by labeling it fake news, they are among the fascist leaning.

This censorship is well under way and. operating in the USA. Here at OpEdNews, we routinely experience the heavy hand of Google, as it regularly notifies us that they have demonetized advertising on pages they have problems with. Simply mention Ivermectin and the page is blocked. And our front page since it had some objectionable words in titles, is also blocked and demonetized by Google.

Google uses a AI for many of its decisions-- another reason to mistrust and fear AI.

I've written this because there are a lot of liberals who may not realize that falling for the "fake news censorship" gambit is really falling closer to fascism. We've long known, as the ACLU has taught us, that even bigots and hate groups have the right to free speech, as offensive as it is. We need to wake up the left so they realize that they are being manipulated into enabling a far more authoritarian and fascist state than we already have.